English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus Impact: Indian archery team pulls out of Asia Cup

By Pti
Indian archery team pulls out of Asia Cup

Kolkata, March 5: The Archery Association of India (AAI) on Thursday withdrew its team from the upcoming Asia Cup world ranking tournament in Bangkok owing to the coronavirus threat there.

The season-opening stage 1 tournament is scheduled to be held in Thailand's capital from March 8 to 15. This would have been India's first international competition since their return from a five-month suspension.

"After reviewing the current alarming situation on account of coronavirus and taking into consideration the travel advisories issued by SAI and IOC, Archery Association of India is worried about the health of our team and cannot take any risk under the circumstances," AAI assistant secretary Gunjan Abrol wrote to World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen. A copy of the letter is in possession of PTI.

"Hence it has been decided to withdraw the team from the Asia Cup Stage 1 World Ranking Archery tournament to be held in Bangkok from Marh 7-15."

India were to send a second-string team for the tournament and all the tickets and booking arrangements had been done. The decision to pull out was taken after getting the Sports Authority of India advisory on Wednesday evening. "As you are aware the AAI always sends its teams to all the events conducted at Bangkok without fail and this time also we were much like to be a part of this event.

"All the pre-departure arrangements were made to fly on March 7 but unfortunately we are compelled to take this hard decision against our wish," it added.

A World Archery official told PTI that the tournament is on, even though there has been one coronavirus death in Thailand, which has reported more than 45 positive cases since January. The number of global nCovid-19 cases have reached more than 88000 across 66 countries, with over 3,000 deaths.

Before the five-month suspension was conditionally lifted by World Archery in January, Indian athletes participated under a neutral flag at the continental qualifications in Bangkok. The suspension was lifted after the AAI's elections. India currently has has three men's and one women's Tokyo Olympic quotas.

More ARCHERY News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: archery india asia cup sai ioc bangkok
Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 19:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue