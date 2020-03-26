Coronavirus in sport: TCS World 10K Bengaluru run postponed

Over the past decade, the TCS World 10K has been the pride of Bengaluru with elite runners, amateurs, and fitness enthusiasts alike embracing the event not only as a sporting extravaganza but as an event that has created a positive social impact through its various initiatives and brought about a paradigm shift in the sporting spirit of Bengaluru.

The online registration for all categories of the race, which had begun in the first week of the month, has been suspended till further notice.

Registrations Open for TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2020

"With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting millions of lives world over, and the rapidly changing scenario, it was imperative to take this necessary action for the safety of all stakeholders world over," race promoters Procam International said in a press release.

Procam International Joint Managing Director Vivek Singh said a suitable date for the event will be decided later after consultation with the state, national and international athletic bodies.

"The world as we know is going through a very difficult situation, that demands utmost care and attention from all of us. We know many of our runners are eagerly awaiting the 13th edition of the event and have spent time training for the same," he said.

"But the circumstances arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic are such that we've had to take this difficult decision."

For those runners who have already registered for the 2020 edition, their entry will be automatically transferred to the new race date, without any payment.

The event which began in 2008, regularly features around 25,000 runners across all categories and is flagged off from the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

(Source: Media Release)