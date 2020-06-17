English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: LPGA Tour to return on July 31

By Chris Myson
Inbee Park
Having been suspended since mid-February, the LPGA Tour now has a confirmed return date at the end of July.

Ohio, June 17: The LPGA Tour is to return on July 31, more than five months after the season was halted due to the coronavirus crisis.

Since Inbee Park won the Australian Open in February, the Tour has been suspended amid the proliferation of COVID-19.

After a long wait, a new three-day event called the Drive On Championship at Inverness Club in Toledo will herald the return of competitive women's golf.

Another tournament will be held in Ohio the following week as the rescheduled Marathon LPGA Classic takes place at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania from August 6.

"Thanks in part to the generosity of our partners who could not reschedule their events in 2020, we are adding a valuable additional playing opportunity for our LPGA Tour members," said LPGA commissioner Mike Whan.

Earlier this month, the Tour announced that the Evian Championship, one of its five majors, will not take place in 2020.

Restrictions on travel and government quarantine protocols meant the event, which was scheduled to take place in Evian-les-Bains from August 6-9 after being pushed back from July, was cancelled.

The British Open is scheduled to be the first major of the season in August, with the ANA Inspiration having previously been moved from April to September.

The PGA Championship was switched to October from a date in June, while the U.S. Open was delayed until December.

More GOLF News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue