Coronavirus: Rosario Central in cup action, PSL into semi-finals - March 17's sporting picks

Further delays to the return of the WTA Tour and the Bundesliga were confirmed on Monday (March 16) as Cricket South Africa announced a blanket ban on games at all levels for 60 days.

There are still some competitions across the globe going ahead, though - here are five of the best to look forward to on Tuesday (March 17).

Rosario Central v Colon - Argentina Copa de la Superliga

The competition continues despite concerns from the likes of River Plate, who refused to play their scheduled match against Atletico Tucuman on health and safety grounds.

Tuesday's Group B game sees Angel Di Maria's boyhood team Rosario Central, who competed in last year's Copa Libertadores, host Colon.

¡La familia Di María con los colores más lindos del mundo! pic.twitter.com/iebP0XweoH — Rosario Central (@CARCoficial) March 15, 2020

Anadolu Efes v Bursaspor - Basketbol Super Ligi

Anadolu Efes can move top of the table in Turkey's top basketball league when they face Bursaspor on Tuesday.

The visitors will be eager to boost their own postseason ambitions in a match that was postponed back in February due to national team commitments.

Semi-finals - Pakistan Super League play-offs

Tuesday sees the final four compete at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a place in Thursday's final.

Multan Sultans, who finished top of the league, face Peshawar Zalmi in the first match before Karachi Kings take on Lahore Qalandars.

Goztepe v Rizespor - Turkish Super Lig

The top flight in Turkey continues, with Rizespor hoping to climb out of the bottom three when they take on Goztepe, who are eighth.

The visitors are winless in seven Super Lig matches but held Goztepe to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in September.

Neil Robertson v Ding Junhui - Tour Championship

Seven of the world's top 10 male snooker players descend on Venue Cymru for the prestigious Tour Championship, which will be played behind closed doors.

With in-form Judd Trump not involved until Wednesday, the early pick of the quarter-finals sees world number two Neil Robertson against Ding Junhui, which will be just their second meeting in the past four years.

Shaun Murphy faces Mark Allen in a repeat of last month's Players Championship quarter-final, which the former won 6-2, and Mark Selby takes on surprise Southport finalist Yan Bingtao.