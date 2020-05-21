English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Snooker returns in England as Trump targets glory

By John Skilbeck

London, May 21: World champion Judd Trump will head a star-studded field after it was confirmed snooker will return in England next month.

The Championship League tournament in Milton Keynes will run from June 1 to 11, featuring 64 players who will be obliged to follow social distancing measures as they fight for a share of £200,000 in prize-money.

World Snooker Tour (WST) is run by Matchroom Sport, which is also behind ambitious plans to stage world-title level boxing within the grounds of its Essex mansion headquarters.

Snooker, like most sport across the globe, has been suspended since March, but there are plans in place for its delayed World Championship showpiece event to take place from July 31.

WST said all snooker players and officials at the Championship League would undergo COVID-19 testing before being allowed into the Marshall Arena venue, with competitors told to avoid customary handshakes.

Players will not be allowed to bring guests to the tournament and there will be no spectators, although the tournament will be broadcast on terrestrial television in the UK.

Trump is joined in the line-up by fellow top-five stars Neil Robertson and Mark Allen, and the tournament will operate on a round-robin basis, with £30,000 going to the winner.

Barry Hearn, chairman of the WST and Matchroom Sport, said: "While most other sports remain sidelined, we are ready to return from June 1. This sends out a message to the sporting world that snooker is at the forefront of innovation.

"We will be the first major sport [in the UK] to get back to live televised action. That's not by chance, it's because of the hard work and preparation we have done during the lockdown to make sure we are ready to get going again as soon as it is legal."

Hearn, father of boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, added: "These are challenging times but as always we are looking at the opportunities rather than the limitations."

More COVID 19 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 112,359 | World - 5,083,411
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: covid 19 snooker coronavirus sport
Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 23:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue