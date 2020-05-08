Coronavirus: Woods/Manning to take on Mickelson/Brady on May 24

The venue and date were confirmed on Thursday (May 7) as the golfing and NFL greats do battle to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

WarnerMedia and the golfers are donating $10million towards the cause, a statement said on Thursday (May 7).

Woods/Manning will take on Mickelson/Brady in a team matchplay with a four-ball format on the front nine and modified alternate shot format on the back nine, with the event sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unimaginable tragedy and heartbreak," WarnerMedia news and sports chairman Jeff Zucker said.

"We're hopeful this event and platform will help raise meaningful funding for COVID-19 relief, while also providing a source of brief distraction and entertainment for all sports fans."

A legendary golf match. ⛳🏈@TigerWoods & Peyton Manning

vs.@PhilMickelson & @TomBrady



The two-man teams will compete in an 18-hole match on May 24 at Medalist Golf Club with million in charitable donations being made to COVID-19 relief. pic.twitter.com/FLz0BPQ21o — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 7, 2020

All players will have open mics throughout the event, which comes with most sports around the world brought to a standstill by coronavirus.

There have been more than 270,200 deaths from COVID-19.

Mickelson and Woods previously faced off in a match in November 2018, when the former won on the fourth play-off hole.