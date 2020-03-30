English
COVID-19 fund: Table tennis star Sathiyan pledges to donate Rs 1.25 lakh

By Pti

Chennai, March 30: India's ace table tennis player G Sathiyan on Monday pledged to donate Rs 1.25 lakh to fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has so far killed nearly 35,000 people globally.

COVID-19: Indian cricketers who have donated to help the country in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic

The number of cases in India has crossed 1,000 and the death toll is over 25.

Tamil Nadu has reported 67 cases so far and the Chennai-born Sathiyan promised to contribute Rs one lakh to the Chief Minister's public relief fund, besides donating Rs 25,000 to the Prime Minister's relief fund.

"These are testing times for all of us especially for the daily wage workers & migrant labourers. I hereby pledge to donate a total of Rs 1,25,000 (Rs one lakh for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's public relief fund & Rs 25,000 for PM Cares fund ) !!," Sathiyan wrote on his twitter handle.

The 27-year-old, the world No. 31, thus joined a list of sportspersons, including India skipper Virat Kohli, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, athlete Hima Das and several others who have come forward to donate money.

Sathiyan also appealed to people to help the poor and needy in these tough times. "I have done my bit and I hope all of you will help the poor & needy in whatever way possible," he said in another tweet.

Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 18:33 [IST]
