CWG 2018: Gold will go a long way in healing my wounds, says Mirabai Chanu

In a remarkable performance, Chanu smashed the Commonwealth Games record in snatch, pulling off clean lifts in all her three attempts (80kg, 84kg and 86kg).

ALSO READ: NO PHYSIO FOR LIFTERS | SILVER FOR GURURAJA | MANOJ WINS | INDIA SCHEDULE AT CWG

She then lifted more than double her body weight (103kg, 107kg and 110kg) in three successful attempts to claim the clean and jerk as well as the overall Games record. The showing helped her better the silver she had won in the 2014 Glasgow CWG.

"I was not expecting to break records but I certainly wanted to break them when I came here. I can't put in words, how it feels right now," said an exhausted but jubilant Chanu.

"I can only say that I have worked really hard to achieve this. I am very happy. This is my second CWG medal, it is such a good feeling," she added.

IN FOCUS | How heartbreak at Rio Olympics has driven @ioaindia's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai to #GC2018 Gold and a Commonwealth Games record too! Read: https://t.co/7bSjif2tzY #GC2018Weightlifting pic.twitter.com/R9gQgN1c8Z — Gold Coast 2018 (@GC2018) April 5, 2018

The Indian ended with a total lift of 196kg (86kg+110kg), earning a massive applause from the fans at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre.

"My next target is the Asian Games, I want to better this as well. It will be very tough and I have to work really hard for it. There was hardly any competition here but I still had to give my best," she said.

"The Asian region is the toughest in weightlifting because there is China and Thailand. But I am confident of a good performance," she added.

The 23-year-old's previous best was a total lift of 194kg (snatch 85kg and 109kg in clean and jerk) achieved in the World Championships a few months ago.

The meals she couldn't afford cost her, but look what it got her.#MirabaiChanu etched India's name in the #CommonwealthGames2018 after an astounding lift of 196 kgs. More power to you! It's because of athletes like her that we dare to #ShareTheDream#KhelegaIndiaCWG2018 #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/eHSrEKvkCt — The Bridge (@TheBridge_IN) April 5, 2018

"This continues to heal the wounds of my Olympic heartbreak. I had such bad luck there," said the Manipuri, referring to her failure to manage even a single clean lift at the Rio Games in 2016.

Her nearest but still a very distant rival going into today's competition, Amanda Braddock of Canada, failed to complete a single lift in the clean and jerk after managing a best of 76kg in snatch.

The silver in the event went to Mauritian Marie Ranaivosova (76kg+94kg), while the bronze was taken by Sri Lanka's Dinusha Gomes (70kg+85kg).