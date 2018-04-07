CWG 2018: Indian paddlers sail into the semifinals

CWG Medal Tally

Both the men's and women's teams crushed Malaysia 3-0 in their respective quarterfinal matches at the Oxenford Studios. In the men's quarterfinal tie, Harmeet Desai started off the proceedings with a comfortable 11-4, 12-10, 11-6 victory over Chee Feng Leong before star paddler Sharath Kamal gave India a 2-0 lead by thrashing Muhammad Ashraf Haiq 11-8 11-7 11-6.

The duo of Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran then beat the pairing of Javen Choong and Chee Feng 11-7, 11-6, 11-7 to make it 3-0 in favour of the Indians.

In the women's quarterfinal tie, Manika Batra registered a comfortable 11-9 11-7 11-7 win over Ying Ho in the opening match.

In the second singles match, Madhurika Patkar lost the opening game 7-11 against Karen Lyne but fought back to win the next three games 11-9, 11-9, 11-3.

Madhurika then paired with Mouma Das in the doubles to notch up a 11-8 10-12 11-8 11-7 win against the Malaysian duo of Ying Ho and Ai Xin Tee to to wrap up the tie in style.