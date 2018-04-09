CWG 2018: Jitu Rai wins gold in 10M air pistol

Jitu faced tremendous challenge from Kerry Bell of Australia but prevailed in the end to annex the gold with a Games record, no less.

In a match that boiled down to the final shoot, Jitu shot 9.2 but Bell faltered at this crucial juncture and fired a well below par 8.6. Jitu took his tally to 235.1 - a Games record - with his final shot while Bell's tally stood at 233.5.

This was India's second gold from the 10M air pistol event after 16-year-old Manu Bhaker won the top slot in the women's category on Sunday.

Meanwhile, India pocketed a silver and bronze in the women's 10M air rifle event through Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela. Mehuli was in line for a gold but shot 9.9 in the shootout for the yellow metal with Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso who fired a 10.3.

It marked a good turnaround for the Jitu after the flop show in the 2016 Rio Games. Jitu, a prime medal prospect, failed to qualify for the men's 50 metre pistol, his pet event, and in the 10m air pistol event finished a distant eighth.

"All my dreams were shattered at Rio, but I have worked hard to put those behind me now. The preparations have really been good, all the shooters are doing really well in the training camp for the CWG," Jitu said.

"Personally, I have worked on a few technical shortcomings which I believe will help me perform better in Australia.

"I have been working on my mental as well as physical strength and conditioning. The aim is definitely on winning the gold medal and I am confident of a podium finish at Gold Coast," added Jitu, the 50m pistol gold medallist at the 2014 Glasgow CWG.