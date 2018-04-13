CWG 2018: Manika Batra, Mouma Das settle for silver in doubles after Feng Tianwei-Yu Mengyu loss

Gold for 15-year-old Anish | Medals tally

Tianwei and Mengyu came well prepared to counter Batra's variations with the pimpled rubber and cruised to a 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 victory. A silver nonetheless was a remarkable result for the Indian team which could not make the final in the past four Games.

Another SILVER!

Manika Batra and Mouma Das win silver in women's doubles as the Indian duo lose to Tianwei Feng/Mengyu of Singapore in final.

Well Played girls! We're proud of you .#GC2018 #GC2018tabletennis #CommonwealthGames2018 #IndiaAtCWG #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/3bocSh70fE — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) April 13, 2018

Prior to the final, India's best showing in women's doubles came back in 2010 when Das and Poloumi Ghatak had secured bronze. In the bronze medal play-off, the Malaysian combine of Ying Ho and Karen Lyne got the better of India's Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe 15-13, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7.

It has been a stellar run for Indian paddlers in the quadrennial event as the men's team won the gold for the second time and their women counterpart clinched the yellow metal for the first time in Games' history. The Indians are also in medal contention in the men's and mixed double's.

Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan are already assured of a medal, having reached the men's doubles final. The Indian pair came from behind to beat Yew En Koen Pang and Shao Feng Ethan Poh 7-11, 11-5, 11-1, 11-3. They will face England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in the finals.

Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty lost their semifinal and will play for bronze on Saturday (April 14). The pairings of Sharath and Das, and Sathiyan and Batra have also made the mixed doubles semifinals. Sharath and Das beat Canada's Zhen Wang and Mo Zhang 11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 11-5, while Sathiyan and Batra defeated Singapore's Xue Jie Pang Yihan Zhou 11-6, 12-10, 14-12.

Breaking News: Table Tennis | Achanta Sharath Kamal storms into Men's Singles Semis with 4-2 win over Liam Pitchford in QF. Semis scheduled for tomorrow #GC2018 — India@Sports (@India_AllSports) April 13, 2018

In the men's singles, Sharath beat England's Liam Pitchford 9-11, 13-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-7, 11-9 to reach the semifinals even as campatriots Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai crashed out. Desai lost to world no 26 Quadri Aruna of Nigeria 9-11, 8-11, 9-11, 8-11 and Sathiyan was ousted by England's Samuel Walker 8-11, 8-11, 11-13, 15-17. Sharath will face Quadri in the semifinals on Saturday.