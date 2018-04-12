CWG 2018: Sushil Kumar, Rahul Aware bag gold; Babita Kumari wins silver

Decorated champion Sushil Kumar added a third Commonwealth Games to his kitty winning the yellow metal in the 74kg freestyle. Sushil Kumar defeated South African Botha Johannes to emerge the winner.

Sushil took just over a minute to pin his opponent to the floor. The Indian rattled up a 10-0 lead and the referee awarded the match to Sushil Kumar on technical superiority.

Young Rahul Aware was the first Indian wrestler to stand on top of the podium on the day. Aware outmuscled Canada's Steven Takahashi 15-7 to win the gold medal in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling.

There were some moments when Takahashi matched Aware, especially in the second round when he managed to flip the Indian over his shoulders. But Aware soon regained his ground and raced to an eight-point lead and from thereon it was just a matter of time.

This is the first CWG medal for Aware, 26, who in 2011 won gold at the Commonwealth Championships and an Asian Championships bronze.

However, the day started on a relatively disappointed note as Babita Kumari had to settle for silver in the women's 53kg freestyle (Nordic) event.

Babita tried her best but looked puny in front of big and powerful Canadian Diana Weicker, who won the bout 5-2. Babita was quite defensive throughout the match but after failing to make inroads in the first period, Weicker managed four points in the second period to put the match beyond the Indian.

However, there was a moment of personal emotion for Babita as her father, who travelled all the way from India could not get tickets to enter the arena.

THE EMOTIONAL MOMENT

"My father travelled all the way from India to Australia to watch this bout but he was waiting outside the entire day today because he had no tickets. Finally I borrowed tickets from the Australian team for him," said Babita after the bout.

India also added a creditable bronze through Kiran who defeated Katouskia Pariadhaven of Mauritius. The Indian girl managed to pin her rival to the mat after taking a 6-0 lead and won the match on technical superiority.