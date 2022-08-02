CWG 2022: Indian cyclist Meenakshi suffers horrific crash, run over by rival

During the event on Monday, the Indian cyclist suffered a crash and was run over by one of her rivals during the scratch race at the Commonwealth Games. The horror incident saw Meenakshi fall from her bike before sliding down the banking on the bend.

New Zealand's Bryony Botha was also caught by the crash, as her cycle ran over Meenakshi and Botha too fell from her bike. Soon after accident, medics rushed to the scene and both the riders were taken out of the race. Meenakshi was carried off on a stretcher.

The race also involved England's Laura Kenny, who was leading the pack before the race was brought to a halt. England's Laura Kenny won the gold in the event. A video of Meenakshi's crash has going viral on social media. This is the second crash in two days at the Lee Valley Velo Park after England's Matt Walls fell from his bike.

Meanwhile, on the fourth day of action, India clinched three medals. While judoka Shushila Devi won silver and Vijay Kumar Yadav picked up bronze, weightlifter Harjinder Kaur picked up bronze to take India's medal tally to nine.

India's nine medals - including, three gold medals, three silver and three bronze medals - place them sixth on the points table. Meanwhile, the India's badminton team and the table tennis also entered the finals, while Indian men's hockey team played out a 4-4 draw against England.

(Source: Inputs from PTI)