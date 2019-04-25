Dahlan Al Hamad re-elected as Asian Athletics Association chief

Al Hamad, who is also one of the vice-presidents of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) besides being the director general of the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 Local Organising Committee (LOC), received 30 votes while the Jordanian candidate Saad al-Hiyasat received 13.

For the first time in the history of AAA, four women members were also elected on the governing council, including China's Wang Nan as one of the five vice-presidents, and Turkmenistan's Stepanisheva Tatyana, Mala Sakonhninhom (Laos) and Filomena Barros Dos Reis (Timor-Leste) as members.

Talking about his re-election, Al Hamad said the victory was not his alone, and that the continent has chosen what's best for Asian athletics in the future.

Gen. Dahlan Al- Hamad of Qatar 🇶🇦 thank Asian Athletics member federations for trusting in his leadership and he will continue to work towards strengthen Asian Athletics. pic.twitter.com/KJemKKa8Lf — Asian Athletics (@asianathletics) April 20, 2019

Among other office bearers, Thailand's Surapong Ariyamongkol was elected as the Senior vice-president while Wang, Hiroshi Yokokawa (Japan), Mohammad Jumah (Kuwait), Muhammad Akram Sahi (Pakistan) and Andrey Abduvaliev (Uzbekistan) were elected as vice-presidents. Eleven individual members were also got elected.