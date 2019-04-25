English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dahlan Al Hamad re-elected as Asian Athletics Association chief

By
Dahlan Al Hamad
Dahlan Al Hamad will continue as Asian Athletics Association president till 2023.

Doha/Bengaluru, April 24: Qatar's Dahlal Al Hamad was re-elected as president of the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) for another four year period during the 23rd Asian Athletics Congress held in Doha last week.

Al Hamad, who is also one of the vice-presidents of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) besides being the director general of the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 Local Organising Committee (LOC), received 30 votes while the Jordanian candidate Saad al-Hiyasat received 13.

For the first time in the history of AAA, four women members were also elected on the governing council, including China's Wang Nan as one of the five vice-presidents, and Turkmenistan's Stepanisheva Tatyana, Mala Sakonhninhom (Laos) and Filomena Barros Dos Reis (Timor-Leste) as members.

Talking about his re-election, Al Hamad said the victory was not his alone, and that the continent has chosen what's best for Asian athletics in the future.

Among other office bearers, Thailand's Surapong Ariyamongkol was elected as the Senior vice-president while Wang, Hiroshi Yokokawa (Japan), Mohammad Jumah (Kuwait), Muhammad Akram Sahi (Pakistan) and Andrey Abduvaliev (Uzbekistan) were elected as vice-presidents. Eleven individual members were also got elected.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 10:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue