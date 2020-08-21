I'm playing – Lillard to push on despite dislocating finger

Lillard dislocated his finger as the Trail Blazers fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 111-88 on Thursday (August 20), leaving their Western Conference first-round series at 1-1.

The star guard had 18 points on six-of-14 shooting and admitted to some discomfort with the finger.

However, Lillard said: "I'm playing."

He earlier said: "It's just sore, a little bit tender to the touch and dislocated it so it's just sore, a little bit swollen and uncomfortable."

Anthony Davis' double-double of 31 points and 11 rebounds led the Lakers, with Game 3 to be played on Saturday (August 22).

Lillard felt Portland were simply below their best offensively in Game 2.

"I wouldn't say we were due, but I do think that the game balances itself out," he said.

"Some guys come out and have a huge night and then the next night they can be cooled off. Some teams play really well for stretches and then they have that game where they cool off.

"I think we've played really well offensively since we've been here so I wouldn't say we were due, but it happens."