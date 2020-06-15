English
Berger edges Morikawa in play-off to win Charles Schwab Challenge

By Dejan Kalinic
Daniel Berger carded a four-under 66 in the final round

Texas, June 15: Daniel Berger ended a three-year wait for another PGA Tour title, winning the Charles Schwab Challenge in a play-off on Sunday (June 14).

The American beat Collin Morikawa on the first play-off hole at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas in the first tournament back after the coronavirus-enforced break.

Berger carded a four-under 66 in the final round and Morikawa shot a 67 to finish at 15 under.

But as Berger made par at the first play-off hole – the 17th – Morikawa missed a short putt to stretch the tournament a little longer.

For Berger, it was his third PGA Tour victory and first since 2017, when he defended his St Jude Classic crown.

"It's just a range of emotions," the 27-year-old told CBS.

"I've grinded so hard the last two months to be in this position and I'm just so thankful that all the hard work paid off."

Overnight leader Xander Schauffele carded a one-under 69 to finish tied for third alongside Jason Kokrak (64), Bryson DeChambeau (66) and Justin Rose (66), a shot behind Berger and Morikawa.

Bubba Watson (65) and Patrick Reed (67) were a shot further back, while Gary Woodland (70) finished outright ninth at 12 under.

There was a star-studded chasing pack overnight and Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas were among them, but the American pair fired one-over 71s in the final round.

Spieth and Thomas finished tied for 10th alongside Im Sung-jae (67) and J.T. Poston (68).

World number one Rory McIlroy also struggled in the final round, battling to a four-over 74 to finish tied for 32nd.

Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 4:20 [IST]
