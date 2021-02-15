English
Berger wins at Pebble Beach as Spieth's wait goes on

By Dejan Kalinic

New York, February 15: Daniel Berger secured his fourth PGA Tour win with a two-stroke victory at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am as Jordan Spieth's wait goes on.

Berger carded a brilliant seven-under 65 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Sunday (February 14) to claim his first win of 2021.

The American holed a 31-foot eagle putt at the final hole to finish at 18 under.

Berger earlier had an eagle, four birdies and a bogey before delivering the key putt at the last, ending up clear of Maverick McNealy (66).

Winless since 2017, Spieth took a two-stroke lead into the final round but could only shoot a two-under 70.

The three-time major champion mixed five birdies with three bogeys to finish at 15 under and tied for third alongside Patrick Cantlay (68).

After finishing tied for fourth at the Phoenix Open last week, Spieth has consecutive top-five finishes on the PGA Tour for the first time since 2018.

Paul Casey (68) and Nate Lashley (69) finished at 14 under, the latter four-putting for a triple bogey on 16.

Charley Hoffman (66), Cameron Tringale (67), Max Homa (68), Jason Day (69) and Russell Knox (70) were a stroke further back at 13 under.

Story first published: Monday, February 15, 2021, 5:40 [IST]
