Berger wins at Pebble Beach as Spieth's wait goes on

New York, February 15: Daniel Berger secured his fourth PGA Tour win with a two-stroke victory at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am as Jordan Spieth's wait goes on.
Berger carded a brilliant seven-under 65 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Sunday (February 14) to claim his first win of 2021.
The American holed a 31-foot eagle putt at the final hole to finish at 18 under.
Berger earlier had an eagle, four birdies and a bogey before delivering the key putt at the last, ending up clear of Maverick McNealy (66).
His second eagle of the day.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 14, 2021
His fourth eagle of the tournament.
An emphatic finish for @DanielBerger59 to claim the win @ATTProAm.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/6ImgwxAHro
Winless since 2017, Spieth took a two-stroke lead into the final round but could only shoot a two-under 70.
The three-time major champion mixed five birdies with three bogeys to finish at 15 under and tied for third alongside Patrick Cantlay (68).
Fist pumps from @JordanSpieth.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 14, 2021
He starts his back nine with a birdie.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/8grbEh2I9a
After finishing tied for fourth at the Phoenix Open last week, Spieth has consecutive top-five finishes on the PGA Tour for the first time since 2018.
Paul Casey (68) and Nate Lashley (69) finished at 14 under, the latter four-putting for a triple bogey on 16.
Charley Hoffman (66), Cameron Tringale (67), Max Homa (68), Jason Day (69) and Russell Knox (70) were a stroke further back at 13 under.
