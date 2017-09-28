Daniel Cormier has challenged me behind closed doors: Bisping

Bengaluru, September 28: Michael Bisping is all set to defend his middleweight title against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217, but after that considers calling it a day in the sport.

The Brit has been with the UFC since 2006 and had hinted at retirement the other week but the current middleweight champion could be tempted back to the octagon to face Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title.

The 38-year-old UFC veteran revealed on his latest podcast that 'DC' has challenged him behind closed doors.

"Speaking of guys that think they can take me - which of course when I say this, most people are gonna think he can take me - I was working with Daniel Cormier at the weekend and. . . all he kept talking about all weekend was, 'Mike, I want to fight you next. I want to fight you.' On air, off air, at the hotel, constantly.

"He was like, 'Mike, I will break you within five minutes.' Dude, are you crazy? Do you really believe that?" Bisping said on Believe You Me on Monday, per MMA Fighting's Jed Meshew.

"I don't know if he's joking or if he's serious, but if he is serious, I'll fight him next even though I said last week I'm gonna retire. I would fight Daniel Cormier because that would be a huge fight.

"DC is a great guy, he's hilarious, hell of a fighter and he seems to be targeting a fight with me. So DC, if you're serious, which I kind of think you are, then yeah, screw it, if only to annoy everyone in the world I will, again, fight somebody who doesn't fight at middleweight."

Bisping faces St-Pierre at UFC 217 pay-per-view, which could be his last fight and the highly anticipated event takes place on November 4 at Madison Square Garden, New York.