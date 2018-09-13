De La Hoya: I want to see Canelo get beaten up

The two fighters are set to meet in a Las Vegas rematch this weekend after a previously scheduled second bout was postponed after Canelo tested positive for clenbuterol and subsequently served a six-month ban.

This will be the 53rd fight of Canelo's career, in which he has suffered just one defeat, and follows a draw between he and Golovkin almost exactly a year ago.

De La Hoya - founder of Golden Boy Promotions - insists Canelo is not thinking about how long he can continue in the sport but does want to see the 28-year-old put through his paces on Saturday.

"He doesn't really think about it," De La Hoya told Sporting News. "The way he takes care of himself... he doesn't drink, doesn't smoke, you know. His lifespan in boxing can be another eight years. I truly think so.

"He fights, but doesn't get beat up. I actually want to see him get beat up in this fight because if it happens, I know we have a masterpiece on our hands.

"Sugar Ray Robinson and Jake LaMotta fought six times. You never know how many times these guys can go at it."

Canelo will be hoping to claim the WBA and WBC middleweight belts from Golovkin on Saturday and De La Hoya says he has never seen him angrier before a fight, with 'GGG' pulling no punches in a pre-fight war of words.

"This is the first time ever," added De La Hoya. "The first time I've heard him say 'I want to knock this guy out'.

"You'd think you want to knock everybody out. And let the world know. But it's the first time for him."