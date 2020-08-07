English
DeChambeau breaks driver at US PGA Championship

By Sacha Pisani

San Francisco, August 7: Bryson DeChambeau accidentally snapped the head off his driver during the opening round of the US PGA Championship.

American golfer DeChambeau broke his driver after hitting a tee shot on the seventh hole at TPC Harding Park on Thursday (August 6).

One of the biggest hitters on the PGA Tour, DeChambeau was leaning on the club as he attempted to pick up the tee when the head became detached in San Francisco.

DeChambeau – a six-time Tour champion – was able to replace the driver as it was not damaged through anger or abuse.

"The head is fine, it's just the shaft. That was weird, swinging too hard. I guess it's all those swings I put in. Glad I can replace it, that's awesome. That’s a nice break," DeChambeau said on course.

"I think it is so funny. It was bound to break. I've been using it for a long time. Got a lot of good use out of it."

Read more about: us pga championship pga tour golf
Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 5:40 [IST]
