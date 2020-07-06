English
DeChambeau claims sixth PGA Tour crown with Rocket Mortgage Classic triumph

By Sacha Pisani
Bryson DeChambeau

Detroit, July 6: Bryson DeChambeau eclipsed Matthew Wolff to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic by three strokes and claim his sixth PGA Tour title.

Wolff was the player to beat in Sunday's final round, teeing off with a commanding three-shot lead at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan.

However, Wolff faltered and shot a 71 as fellow American DeChambeau rose to the top with a seven-under-par 65 to mark his fourth successive season with a victory.

DeChambeau was almost flawless on day four, holing eight birdies and just one bogey – finishing with an exclamation point after birdieing the last three holes to end on 23 under.

The 26-year-old, who had top-10 finishes in his past six starts heading into the tournament, signed off for four successive rounds in the 60s.

Wolff walked away with the runners-up cheque after mixing five bogeys and six birdies, two strokes ahead of countryman Kevin Kisner (66).

Danny Willett (66) – the 2016 Masters champion, Adam Hadwin (67), Tyrell Hatton (68) and Ryan Armour (72) finished tied for fourth, seven shots behind DeChambeau.

Meanwhile, American star Rickie Fowler climbed 28 places into a tie for 12th on 14 under thanks to his final-round 67.



Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 4:40 [IST]
