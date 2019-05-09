Defending champion Sanjivani Jadhav along with Avinash Sable headline Indian Elite athletes at TCS World 10K

Tirop to defend her women’s crown at the TCS World 10K



The field boasts of a respectable mix of Track and Field and road runners, while registrations for all other categories closed at a monumental 24,570 amateur runners.

Of the 24,570 registered runners, 16,046 participants have registered in the Open 10K, which is an increase of over 800 registered participants from the previous edition. The elite start will boast of 95 of the World’s best and celebrating the pride of running in Namma Bengaluru will be 6,595 participants in the Majja Run category, 873 Senior Citizens and heartwarming 720 participants in the Champions with Disability category which is almost double the number of registrations in comparison to previous years.

You're unbent, unbroken and an inspiration to many. Get ready to showcase your fiery spirit at #TCSW10K 2019. Check out our official route map for the Champions With Disability and Senior Citizens' Run. pic.twitter.com/41aG2ELHZh — TCS World 10K (@TCSWorld10K) May 9, 2019

Nagaraj Ijari, vice president, Head of TCS Bengaluru Operations, said “Tata Consultancy Services is delighted to be associated as the title sponsor of the TCS World 10k in Bengaluru since the last 9 years. We are proud that Tata Consultancy Services World 10K has now become an integral part of the city calendar with more participants joining the race with every passing year. The race attracts runners not just from the city but across the globe.”

The USD 213,000 prize money race promises to deliver some remarkable photo finish contests, with the third fastest man in the 10KM distance Kenya’s Geoffrey Koech who completed the Prague 2018 10K in 27:18 confirming his participation and the fifth fastest man Kenya’s Vincent Kiprotich Kibet, Berlin 10K 2018 winner with a time of 27:21. Ethiopia’s Birhanu Legese who won the Tokyo Marathon 2019 at 2:04:48 & TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2018 Runner-up at 28:38 also joins the line-up.

Among the elite international women, the defending champion & course-record holder Agnes Tirop from Kenya who had set the course record of 31:19 in the 2018 edition of the run will lead the pack once again. Making the field more competitive will be Ethiopia’s Tsehay Gemechu, Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2018 Winner.

Joining these champions will be India’s elite headlined by Sanjivani Jadhav who holds the course-record at 33:38 set last year. The field further boasts of double champion at the TCS World 10K (2014 & 2016), Swati Gadhave and 5000M Federation Cup 2019 Champion Parul Chaudhary.

Steeplechase National Record Holder and course-record holder at the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K Avinash Sable leads the men’s line-up and will face some stiff competition from Winner of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2018 Abhishek Pal (1:04:14), who is also a product of the Elite Distance Running Program (EDRP) that was initiated by Procam International along with SAI and Global Sports Communications. Sable and Pal will be joined at the starting line-up by Podium Finisher at the Tata Mumbai Marathon, Kalidas Hirave along with G Lakshmanan, Winner of the TCS World 10K 2016 (30:34).

All #TCSW10K 2019 participants, mark your calendars, set your alarms and gear up for May 19th. Godspeed everyone! pic.twitter.com/qpR0oiXKBK — TCS World 10K (@TCSWorld10K) May 6, 2019

Commenting on its 12th edition, Joint Managing Director Procam International, Vivek Singh shared, “As we move into the twelfth edition of this run, we are delighted that the TCS World 10K holds a place of pride in the city. With some of the most respected runners gracing this run, this race truly is a favorite among champions. Today, the event has transcended sport and positively impacted the city with our Cubbon Park Rejuvenation project and the Madiwala Lake Urban Forest. Our efforts towards being a 100% waste managed race is bearing fruit and we are constantly working on sustainable options.”

Source: Press Release