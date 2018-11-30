English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Defending champion Smith tops Gold Coast leaderboard

By
Cameron Smith
The best round of the day helped Cameron Smith to the top of the Australian PGA Championship leaderboard at RACV Royal Pines Resort.

Gold Coast, November 30: Cameron Smith posted a seven-under round of 65 to top the leaderboard at the Australian PGA Championship on Friday, as home players continued to dominate.

Smith is looking to become the first person to successfully defend the title since Robert Allenby did so in 2001 and much of his good work came on the front nine, carding six birdies and a bogey before the turn.

Two further gains at 10 and 15 took him to nine under for the week and moved him ahead of overnight leaders Jake McLeod and Matt Jager.

McLeod is one shot back alongside fellow Australian Marc Leishman, with Jager now in a tie for fourth with Dimitrios Papadatos and Christopher Wood at seven under.

"It was good," said Smith. "I thought I struck it nicely yesterday and the putts weren't quite going in. I just didn't quite have the speed yesterday.

"I did a little bit of extra work this morning on the green and it paid off. I was actually getting putts to the hole today, which is nice.

"I was just trying to do my best. I decided I wanted to get to 10 , that was kind of my goal before Friday's end, so one off is not too bad.

"Seven under , you can never complain about seven under."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PBL 2018: Full Schedule
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 14:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue