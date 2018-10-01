English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Wilder: I know my opponents are scared

By
WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder
WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder

New York, October 1: WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder believes he is feared by opponents as he looks ahead to a fight with Tyson Fury.

Wilder, 32, is 40-0 in his professional career and 39 of those victories have come by knockout.

The American's next test comes against Fury (27-0) in Los Angeles on December 1.

Wilder, who will defend his title for the eighth time after first winning it in January 2015, said he knew his opponents were scared.

"I'm the most dangerous man in the division. So when these guys face me there is an element of fear," he told The Independent.

"Even I feel the effect of the fear because I know what I possess. I know what my mindset is when I transform into the 'Bronze Bomber'. It is nothing pleasant, trust me. It is nothing nice.

"I don't mean no good for the opponent when I'm getting in that ring. It's a crazy feeling how I feel when I look a man in the eyes and tell him what is real.

"Because I mean what I say and I say what I mean. I think people are starting to understand me. This is boxing and anything goes in boxing."

Wilder was expected to face WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua, but the duo are yet to agree to a bout.

However, Wilder feels in Fury – the former champion who made his return earlier this year following a doping ban – he is facing the better boxer.

"Joshua is too robotic and he doesn't move his head. Fury is long, difficult, moves athletically and would beat him by decision," he said.

"Fury is the harder fight but he knows the power I possess."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BET 1 - 0 LGN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 10:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue