Wilder waiting for 'real offer' to fight Joshua

New York, September 26: Deontay Wilder's team have no interest in meeting Anthony Joshua's promoters unless there is a "real offer" for the pair to fight.

After retaining his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles with a win over Alexander Povetkin on Saturday (September 22), Joshua (22-0) made it clear he wanted to face Wilder next.

Wilder (40-0) holds the WBC heavyweight crown and already has a fight lined up against Tyson Fury in Los Angeles on December 1.

The American's representative, Shelly Finkel, said he currently saw no reason to meet with Joshua's promoter Barry Hearn.

"I have sent three separate emails to Barry saying that I have no desire to meet with Barry unless I have a real offer for Wilder to meet Joshua," he told Sky Sports.

"He and I have been in the business long enough to know what that offer would look like."

Negotiations between the Wilder and Joshua camps already broke down earlier this year, but there remains hope the pair will fight in 2019.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 11:00 [IST]
