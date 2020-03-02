Wilder exercises right to complete Fury trilogy after losing belt

Wilder was dethroned by Fury (30-0-1) at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, where the American star's unbeaten record was ended following a stunning seventh-round TKO.

Former champion Wilder (42-1-1), however, is set to go toe-to-toe with British boxer Fury again – the plan for the pair to meet at the same location in July.

"Now we will sit down and go through all the details for the fight," Top Rank chairman and Fury's co-promoter Bob Arum told ESPN.

"We realised that date was the favourite of both ESPN and Fox because it comes at a dead time in sports, which is good for the fight.

"It's after the basketball playoffs, baseball is in the middle of the season and there's no football. It's the ideal time. The hotel, MGM Grand, also believes it to be an ideal time."

Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel also confirmed the trilogy, telling ESPN: "We did exercise it. We want to fight Fury next and we wanted to make sure we sent the letter and that it was done."