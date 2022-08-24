Diamond League Lausanne 2022: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action

Chopra, who had missed the Commonwealth Games 2022 earlier this month with injury, has confirmed his participation in the Diamond League after completing his recovery. This will be Chopra's second event this Diamond League season.

Chopra had skipped the CWG in Birmingham due to a groin strain which he suffered during the final of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene last month, when he clinched silver medal.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist will be looking to better his second place finish from Stockholm and ensure a place in the Diamond League final, which will take place in Zurich, Switzerland on September 7 and 8.

The Lausanne stopover of the Diamond League will decide the top-six finalists for the big final. The 24-year-old currently sits in fourth position after his personal best throw of 89.94m helped him finish 2nd, earning himself 7 points in the process.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic leads the standings with 20 points, followed by Germany's Julian Weber (19 points) and world champion Anderson Peters (16 points) of Grenada.

Meanwhile, steeplechaser and CWG 2022 silver medallist Avinash Sable's name was among the entrants for the 3000m steeplechase event earlier, but the Indian athlete's name is no longer on the entry list.

Here we take a look at the Diamond League Lausanne 2022 event date, timing, fellow competitors with season best & personal best, standings, live streaming and telecast information:

Date, Time, Telecast and Live Streaming Info When is Diamond League Lausanne 2022 taking place? The Diamond League in Lausanne is scheduled for a two-day event on Thursday (August 25) and Friday (August 26). What time is Diamond League Lausanne 2022 starting? The two-day event is scheduled to start at 6 PM Local Time (9:30 PM IST) on Thursday (August 25), when only pole vault event takes place. The second day, which features the remaining 13 events will take place on Friday (August 26), starting at 6:10 PM Local Time (9:40 PM IST). When will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event take place? The men's Javelin Throw will take place on Friday (August 26) at 7:30 PM Local Time (11 PM IST). Where and how to watch the Diamond League Lausanne 2022 on TV and online in India? Catch all the action of Diamond League Lausanne 2022 on Thursday (August 25) and Friday (August 26) LIVE & Exclusive on Sports18 1 SD & HD, while one can also live stream the event via VOOTSelect (subscription required). Men’s Javelin Throw entry list in Diamond League 2022 Lausanne Athlete Country Season Best Personal Best Gatis Cakks Latvia 83.66m 87.57m Neeraj Chopra India 89.94m 89.94m Lassi Eteletalo Finland 86.44m 86.44m Patrik Gailums Latvia 83.65m 83.65m Toni Keranen Finland 82.89m 82.89m Curtis Thompson USA 87.70m 87.70m Jakub Vadlejch Czech Republic 90.88m 90.88m Keshorn Walcott Trinidad and Tobago 89.07m 90.16m Diamond League 2022 Javelin Throw Standings Position Athlete Country Events Points 1 Jakub Vadlejch Czech Republic 3 20 2 Julian Weber Germany 3 19 3 Anderson Peters Grenada 2 16 4 Neeraj Chopra India 1 7 5 Leandro Ramos Portugal 2 6 5 Curtis Thompson USA 1 6 7 Andrian Mardare Moldova 2 5 7 Vitezslav Vesely Czech Republic 2 5 7 Patriks Gailums Latvia 1 5 10 Oliver Helander Finland 1 4 10 Kim Amb Sweden 2 4 10 Gatis Cakks Latvia 1 4 13 Manu Quijera Spain 1 3 14 Marcin Krukowski Poland 1 2 14 Thomas Rohler Germany 1 2 Note: Athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for ranking 1st to 8th respectively in every event.