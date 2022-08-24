Diamond League Lausanne 2022: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action

Date, Time, Telecast and Live Streaming Info
When is Diamond League Lausanne 2022 taking place?
The Diamond League in Lausanne is scheduled for a two-day event on Thursday (August 25) and Friday (August 26).
What time is Diamond League Lausanne 2022 starting?
The two-day event is scheduled to start at 6 PM Local Time (9:30 PM IST) on Thursday (August 25), when only pole vault event takes place.
The second day, which features the remaining 13 events will take place on Friday (August 26), starting at 6:10 PM Local Time (9:40 PM IST).
When will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event take place?
The men's Javelin Throw will take place on Friday (August 26) at 7:30 PM Local Time (11 PM IST).
Where and how to watch the Diamond League Lausanne 2022 on TV and online in India?
Catch all the action of Diamond League Lausanne 2022 on Thursday (August 25) and Friday (August 26) LIVE & Exclusive on Sports18 1 SD & HD, while one can also live stream the event via VOOTSelect (subscription required).
Men’s Javelin Throw entry list in Diamond League 2022 Lausanne
|Athlete
|Country
|Season Best
|Personal Best
|Gatis Cakks
|Latvia
|83.66m
|87.57m
|Neeraj Chopra
|India
|89.94m
|89.94m
|Lassi Eteletalo
|Finland
|86.44m
|86.44m
|Patrik Gailums
|Latvia
|83.65m
|83.65m
|Toni Keranen
|Finland
|82.89m
|82.89m
|Curtis Thompson
|USA
|87.70m
|87.70m
|Jakub Vadlejch
|Czech Republic
|90.88m
|90.88m
|Keshorn Walcott
|Trinidad and Tobago
|89.07m
|90.16m
Diamond League 2022 Javelin Throw Standings
|Position
|Athlete
|Country
|Events
|Points
|1
|Jakub Vadlejch
|Czech Republic
|3
|20
|2
|Julian Weber
|Germany
|3
|19
|3
|Anderson Peters
|Grenada
|2
|16
|4
|Neeraj Chopra
|India
|1
|7
|5
|Leandro Ramos
|Portugal
|2
|6
|5
|Curtis Thompson
|USA
|1
|6
|7
|Andrian Mardare
|Moldova
|2
|5
|7
|Vitezslav Vesely
|Czech Republic
|2
|5
|7
|Patriks Gailums
|Latvia
|1
|5
|10
|Oliver Helander
|Finland
|1
|4
|10
|Kim Amb
|Sweden
|2
|4
|10
|Gatis Cakks
|Latvia
|1
|4
|13
|Manu Quijera
|Spain
|1
|3
|14
|Marcin Krukowski
|Poland
|1
|2
|14
|Thomas Rohler
|Germany
|1
|2
Note: Athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for ranking 1st to 8th respectively in every event.