Skylar Diggins Attributes Seattle Storm's Victory To Strong Rebounding Against Las Vegas Aces Skylar Diggins emphasises the importance of rebounding in the Seattle Storm's playoff victory over the Las Vegas Aces. The Storm overcame a significant deficit to secure an 86-83 win, snapping the Aces' impressive winning streak. Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 16:11 [IST]

Skylar Diggins, a guard for the Seattle Storm, highlighted her team's resilience as key to their victory over the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2. The Storm overcame a 14-point deficit with a 23-8 run in the last seven minutes, winning 86-83. This win forced a decisive Game 3 against the Aces, who had not lost in 17 games.

Diggins contributed significantly to the win by scoring 26 points, including a crucial mid-range jumper in the final seconds. She also recorded seven assists and two steals. The seven-time WNBA All-Star praised Seattle's ability to recover and their physical play, which helped them secure their first playoff win since 2022.

"This team hasn't been beaten in a long time," Diggins remarked. "We felt like we could because we've had success versus them before this year." She emphasized the importance of starting strong and playing with force and physicality. Winning the rebounding battle was crucial for Seattle, as they managed to contain Las Vegas' bench players effectively.

Diggins' decisive shot came after she switched onto Jackie Young following a screen from Nneka Ogwumike. Ogwumike contributed 24 points, hitting four out of five three-pointers, along with ten rebounds and three assists. "Any time I'm in a two-woman game with this person right here [Ogwumike], I feel really confident," Diggins stated.

Diggins anticipated that Las Vegas might foul but decided to let Ogwumike hold the ball due to a slight difference between the shot clock and game clock. When no foul occurred, she seized an opportunity to score. The decisive Game 3 between the Storm and Aces is scheduled for Thursday in Las Vegas.

The Aces were one victory away from matching the Los Angeles Sparks' WNBA record of 18 consecutive wins set in 2001. However, Seattle's determination halted their streak just short of this milestone. As both teams prepare for Game 3, fans anticipate another intense matchup.