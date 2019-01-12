English

Doncic leads Mavs past Timberwolves

By Opta
Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks overcame the Minnesota Timberwolves thanks to Luka Doncic

LA, January 12: Luka Doncic starred to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a thrilling win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA on Friday.

Doncic hit three straight go-ahead shots in the final two minutes to lead Dallas to a 119-115 victory.

His first shot came in the paint to give the Mavs a 112-111 lead, his second gave them a 114-113 advantage and the third was on a transition three-pointer to give Dallas a lead they would never relinquish.

The 19-year-old scored 29 points to go with 12 assists and eight rebounds to lead the way for the Mavericks.

Huerter produces big performance

Hawks rookie Kevin Huerter scored a career-high 29 points in Atlanta's 123-121 win over the 76ers.

Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky tallied his first career triple-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in Washington's 113-106 win over a Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks team.

Rockets star James Harden stayed hot, tallying another 40-point triple-double with 43 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a 141-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Dinwiddie dire for Nets

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie did not have his best game as he scored eight points on one-of-seven shooting off the bench in Brooklyn's 122-105 loss to the Raptors. Brooklyn were minus-24 with Dinwiddie on the floor.

Sabonis throws one down

Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis threw one down in the Pacers' 121-106 win over the Knicks.

Friday's results

Atlanta Hawks 123-121 Philadelphia 76ers Washington Wizards 113-106 Milwaukee Bucks Indiana Pacers 121-106 New York Knicks Toronto Raptors 122-105 Brooklyn Nets Houston Rockets 141-113 Cleveland Cavaliers Dallas Mavericks 119-115 Minnesota Timberwolves Portland Trail Blazers 127-96 Charlotte Hornets Utah Jazz 113-95 Los Angeles lakers Golden State Warriors 146-109 Chicago Bulls

Spurs at Thunder

The Spurs and Thunder are coming off of one of the best games of the season in a double-overtime thriller Thursday and could deliver again.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
