A'ja Wilson Leads Las Vegas Aces To 12th Consecutive Victory Against Atlanta Dream

A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces humorously dismissed comparisons to NBA star Stephen Curry following her impressive 3-point performance against the Atlanta Dream. Wilson, a three-time WNBA MVP, scored 34 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and provided one assist, leading the Aces to an 81-75 victory. This win marked their 12th consecutive triumph in August, making them the 10th team in WNBA history to achieve such a streak.

Wilson's contribution was crucial as she successfully made both of her 3-point attempts during a pivotal moment in the third quarter. "Don't call me Curry," she joked, referencing Curry's famous long-range shooting skills. Wilson has achieved 30 or more points in 11 games this season, just one game short of the single-season record set by Jewell Loyd in 2023 and Maya Moore in 2014.

The Aces' recent victory ties their longest winning streak since relocating to Las Vegas, matching the San Antonio Silver Stars' record of 12 consecutive wins. The team has been dominant throughout August, showcasing their strength and determination on the court.

Wilson attributes her success to rigorous practice routines that mimic game situations. "I try to make my workouts and my practices very game-like," she explained. This approach helps her identify effective strategies and contribute significantly to her team's performance by understanding her strengths and goals.

As playoffs approach next month, Aces coach Becky Hammon is optimistic about her team's form. "They're making their presence felt," she stated. Despite concerns about fatigue due to playing eight games in 15 days, Hammon praised her team's ability to elevate their defensive efforts when needed.

"When you talk about gears and that ability to kick it up an extra notch," Hammon noted, "we really have been able to do that on the defensive end." She emphasized that this capability has been instrumental in securing victories for the team.

The Aces' recent win exemplified teamwork and resilience. Hammon described it as a "quality team win" characterized by determination and toughness. With such performances, the team is well-prepared for upcoming challenges as they aim for further success in the playoffs.