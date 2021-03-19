DSF support will help boxers: Mary Kom

The MKRBF has produced three women boxers who have won medals in national and international competitions and aims to coach and nurture many more young boxers who have the potential to win competitions on a global stage.

Through the partnership, DSF will facilitate training and provide educational and financial assistance to the promising boxers for the next one year.

For welfare and Developments.. pic.twitter.com/FEh7E32hfU — Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) March 16, 2021

Founded by Olympic medalist Mary Kom and her husband K Onkholer Kom, MKRBF currently offers free, world-class training, nutritional support, lodging, education, medical and competition-related expenses to over 87 talented underprivileged youth.

Through the partnership under the DSF Elite vertical - which aims to groom young talented athletes to compete nationally and internationally in different sports - comprehensive support will be provided to select girls from underprivileged backgrounds aspiring to take up boxing as a competitive sport.

The support will include year-round gold standard technical training, apparel and equipment, accommodation, tournament exposure, diet and nutrition, education and other extracurricular activities.

Talking about the initiative Mary Kom said, "We're grateful for DSF to partner with us and help these young athletes during one of the most important stages in their lives. DSF has done some exceptional work through its young athlete development programme, Stars of Tomorrow. We're sure that this partnership as well will support budding athletes in the field of boxing to achieve their true potential and realise their goals."

Kiran Vivekananda, Chief Policy Officer and Head, CSR at Dream Sports, shared his views, "We're happy to partner with MKRBF and have the opportunity to support talented young female athletes in the field of boxing. With our vision to 'Make Sports Better', we're looking forward to providing all or any support to young athletes so that, just like Mary Kom, they too can make our nation proud."

Recently, DSF supported several people from the sports fraternity, who were impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, as part of the ongoing 'Back on Track' initiative. The DSF had also contributed to the PM CARES and CM Relief fund for COVID-19.