Johnson dominates to win Northern Trust by 11 strokes

Johnston carded an eight-under 63 in the final round at TPC Boston on his way to a 22nd PGA Tour success.

The American won the tournament for a third time, with only Vijay Singh (four) having claimed the title on more occasions, and returned to world number one.

Coming off a runner-up finish at the US PGA Championship, Johnson was in incredible form at the opening event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

DJ's good is REALLY good.



He's won by margins of 5, 6, 8 and now ... 11.



He's won by margins of 5, 6, 8 and now ... 11.

Dominant.

He posted scores of 67, 60, 64 and 63, with his final round featuring six birdies and an eagle as he hit all 18 greens in regulation for just the second time in his career.

Johnson held a five-stroke lead heading into Sunday and his victory was never in doubt despite a late delay due to inclement weather.

His 30-under 254 is the second-lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history.

Harris English (69) finished a distant second at 19 under, a shot ahead of Daniel Berger (67).

Jon Rahm carded a 65 and ended up tied for sixth alongside Webb Simpson (66), a stroke adrift of Kevin Kisner (66) and Scottie Scheffler (71).

Scheffler stole the show on Friday with a 59, but he could only post scores of 67 and 71 on the weekend.

Already out of contention, Tiger Woods at least managed a positive finish with a 66 to finish at six under – enough for a tie for 58th.

Rory McIlroy struggled to get going throughout the tournament as the Northern Irishman finished at two under after a 69.