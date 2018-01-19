Dutee Chand gets CAS relief, allowed to compete for six months

Bengaluru, January 19: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday (January 19) paved the way for star Indian sprinter Dutee Chand's participation in athletics events by suspending the proceedings of her 'gender case' against world athletics body IAAF for a period of six months.

During these six months, the International Association of Athletics Federations' Hyperandrogenism Regulations, which barred Chand from competing, will also remain suspended.

As per the regulations, female athletes high testosterone levels were banned from competition unless they undergo medical intervention to lower their testosterone levels.

Dutee Chand's submission indicates that latest IAAF proposal may restrict application of rules to select distances, perhaps 400m to one mile, as she has stated in her plea. — K.P. Mohan (@kaypeem) January 19, 2018

"The CAS has now issued an order by consent of the parties by which this proceeding is suspended for a period of six months, during which the IAAF Hyperandrogenism Regulations remain suspended. During this period, the IAAF is to advise the CAS as to how it intends to implement its regulations moving forward. If the IAAF decides not to withdraw its current Hyperandrogenism Regulations, then these proceedings will resume before the same Panel of arbitrators. If the IAAF withdraws the Hyperandrogenism Regulations and/or replaces them with the proposed draft regulations it has submitted, then these proceedings will be terminated," the CAS said in a statement.

Chand, who was disqualified in 2014 by the Athletics Federation of India by virtue of these regulations, challenged the order at the CAS. Tests showed natural levels of testosterone in her body.

I will never remember every gold medalist or world record holder but I will always remember Caster Semenaya, Kristen Worley and Dutee Chand — kirsti miller (@KirstiMiller30) January 17, 2018

The CAS initially granted relief for Chand in July 2015 by suspending the Hyperandrogenism Regulations for two years. It instructed the IAAF to produce evidence which would establish that hyperandrogenic females have an advantage over non-hyperandrogenic athletics in competition. The IAAF, in September 2017, filed revised regulations which would only apply to track events between 400m and one mile.

Chand further challenged the order in October 2017 saying the IAAF provided no evidence supporting its Hyperandrogenism Regulations. She further made it clear that her speciality is the 100m and 200m and she does not intend to participate in the 400m event.