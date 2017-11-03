Dutee Chand seeks redemption in World Indoor meet

Bengaluru, November 3: Dutee Chand had one of the worst performance in the World Championship but the female Indian sprinter revealed that she has returned with more hunger to succeed from London.

Dutee who had a 10-day extensive sand-training on the sea beach at her home in Gopalpur, Orissa is now in Hyderabad and will start hill training under her coach Ramesh Nagapuram.

Speaking from Hyderabad on Thursday (November 2) Dutee said, “I got valuable advice from legendary Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson during the warm-up before the tournament kicked off in the World Championship.

"This was fifth time I met Elaine and I was simply amazed to have seen that how simple Elaine was in spite of being such a great sprinter. She had advised me just to look after my starting technique and if I can rectify that I will also be able to achieve success in the international level championships.”

"It has been a great inspiration for me and after returning from London I had conveyed Elaine’s message to my coach and he will soon resume working out on that matter.”

Dutee however has now set her target on the World Indoor meet, to be held in next March.

The sprinter who had set Asian record by clocking 6.28 seconds in the Asian Indoor meet last year added, “This year I have not been able to clock that time. I was down with fever and was forced to take complete rest for nearly one month.

"That was the reason I could not clock my desired timings in none of my events. So I have set target of 11.01 seconds in 100 meters, 23.01 seconds in 200 meters as well as 7.20 seconds in the 60 meters for World Indoor meet.”

According to her coach Ramesh, Dutee will continue with her endurance training throughout this month and she will be going to hill-training in the outskirt of Gachhibowli in Hyderabad. Ramesh informed Dutee will resume speed session and correction of technique on her starting.

He said, “It is a great pleasure for us to get tips from such a legendary sprinter like Elaine Thompson.”