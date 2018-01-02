EIRS' Balaji shines at Junior National Equestrian Championship

Bengaluru, January 2: Balaji V Shankar and Paridhi Joshi of Embassy International Riding School brought laurels by winning several medals at the recently concluded Junior National Equestrian Championship, All India Prelim Show Jumping and Madhya Bharat Equestrian Championship-2017.

The talented Balaji showed his mettle and excellent performance in various events. He won the Silver Medal astride Erano at Young Rider Jumping Normal event and also won the Gold medal Individual and Team astride Ricardo at the Young Rider Dressage event. Moreover, he also won 1st and 2nd Place at Young Rider Jumping (Take Your line) event.

In the junior category, Joshi astride Cassina Nagra won the Individual Silver in JNEC and Madhya Bharat horse show. Malhaar Nimbalkar won the Team Gold in Children 1 Show Jumping Normal and Madhya Bharat Horse show.

The JNEC is a National level event held once a year and it was hosted by MP State Equestrian Academy, Bhopal under the aegis of Equestrian federation of India. This year's edition saw participation of brilliant riders from different states and EIRS riders made their mark in the national level competition.