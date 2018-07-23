English

EIRS rider Fouaad Mirza emerges victorious at Emmeloord

Posted By:
Fouaad Mirza of Embassy International Riding School
Fouaad Mirza of Embassy International Riding School

Bengaluru July 23: Fouaad Mirza of Embassy International Riding School has won the CIC 2* Event at Emmeloord in the Netherland. Fouaad ranked first among the 23 riders in the event with a score of 35.20 penalties. It was in the cross country phase that Fouaad nailed the win by being the only rider to finish closest to the optimal time.

The CIC 1* and CIC 2* events at Emmeloord in the Netherlands took place on the 20th and 21st of July and it was staged in Kunderbos, a beautiful forest in the province of Flevoland near Kuinre and Emmerloord. The conditions were great for both horse and rider because of the unique combination of open landscape, wide Sandy roads, natural water and firm resilient footing.

"It was a very satisfying moment, I am thankful to Eventing Emmerloord for holding the event that gives us the opportunity to showcase our talent and extremely grateful for the sponsorship by Embassy International Riding School without which I would not have been able to chase my dream," said Fouaad Mirza.

The two day event comprised of a Dressage test, Show Jumping and Cross Country phase. The cross country course was designed by Gerard Baauw and the Show Jumping course by Marco du Jong

23 participants from 8 countries took part in the CIC 2*.

Source: Press Release

Sri Lanka won by 199 runs
    Monday, July 23, 2018, 16:56 [IST]
