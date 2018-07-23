EIRS rider Fouaad Mirza emerges victorious at Emmeloord

The CIC 1* and CIC 2* events at Emmeloord in the Netherlands took place on the 20th and 21st of July and it was staged in Kunderbos, a beautiful forest in the province of Flevoland near Kuinre and Emmerloord. The conditions were great for both horse and rider because of the unique combination of open landscape, wide Sandy roads, natural water and firm resilient footing.

International winners @EventEmmeloord :CIC2* Fouaad Mirza 🇮🇳India , iCIC1* Ricarda Berkenheide 🇩🇪Ger. It was top design Course @GemeenteNOP pic.twitter.com/xCaJn28FGS — Bert Gijsberts (@gijsbertsbert) July 21, 2018

"It was a very satisfying moment, I am thankful to Eventing Emmerloord for holding the event that gives us the opportunity to showcase our talent and extremely grateful for the sponsorship by Embassy International Riding School without which I would not have been able to chase my dream," said Fouaad Mirza.

The two day event comprised of a Dressage test, Show Jumping and Cross Country phase. The cross country course was designed by Gerard Baauw and the Show Jumping course by Marco du Jong

23 participants from 8 countries took part in the CIC 2*.

Source: Press Release