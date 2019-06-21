Embassy International Riding School announce 10th edition of Equestrian Premier League

The 10th edition is scheduled to start from June 29 and will see several dressage, eventing and jumping competitions for equestrians from across the country. EPL largely aims at setting gold standards for equestrian as a premium sport in India and to uplift it to an international level by encouraging and mentoring the equestrian riders during the tournament.

Acting as a platform to identify the talent pool for equestrian sport the 10th Edition of EPL will witness around 40 to 50 participants competing in the tournament.

Also, the two-day opening leg of the league will see riders from top clubs including, Chennai Equitation Centre; Flying Sea Stallion; United Riders Barn; Equine Dreams; Setalvad Equestrian; Ambur Equestrian Club; Royal Equestrian Academy; Red Earth Riding School; Bangalore Horse Riding School, High field Equestrian Center etc. competing for the grand prize money of Rs. 10 Lakhs given out over the 6 month tournament.

Mr. Jitu Virwani, Chairman & Managing Director, Embassy Group, who has been the backbone of the league said, "I feel privileged to support and provide a platform for all the equestrian sports lovers through EIRS and EPL.

"With equestrian sport gaining increased popularity in India, EPL aims at promoting talent in India and facilitate competitive events each year to get them ready for both National and International tournaments.

"The 10th Edition of EPL is a milestone achievement for us and similar to our earlier editions, I am sure this will be yet another magnificent year of high-quality Equestrian sports. Following the successful win at the Asian Games, we are now looking forward to win medals at the upcoming Olympics in 2020."

Under the able mentorship of Ms. Silva Storai, Director, EIRS and the persistent support from Mr. Virwani, EIRS and EPL have effectively created a positive impact on the rising popularity of equestrian sport in India.

EPL has produced several star performers, one of them being Fouaad Mirza the 26-year-old who was the first Indian rider to win a silver medal in the Asian Games after 36 years. Team India sponsored by Embassy also won a silver in Eventing, and included Fouaad Mirza, Jitender Singh, Akash Malik and Rakesh Kumar.

Ms. Silva Storai, Director, Embassy International Riding School (EIRS) said, "The EPL started with just 2 clubs participating way back in 2009 and it is extremely fulfilling to see the tournament take shape over the last decade.

"Today, the EIRS academy attracts equestrian talent from across the country owing to our best in class Infrastructure, training modules, high quality horses and the International jumping arena among many other features. Additionally, we strive to keep the passion and determination going for these young enthusiastic riders to achieve their best in this sport."

Source: Press Release