EPL September 2025 Results: Young Riders Shine in Show Jumping, Dressage

Bengaluru, Sep 30: The Equestrian Premier League (EPL) September 2025 edition concluded with a thrilling display of skill, composure, and sporting spirit across multiple categories in show jumping and dressage.
Riders from clubs across India - including Equitan, Covai Stables (CS), Surge Stables, EIRS, and CEC - produced standout performances at different height categories, making the competition one of the most engaging editions in recent times.
In the SJ7 (125-130 cm), Neil Kendall (Hach, Surge Stables) took top honors ahead of Sresht Raju Mantena (Dancing Queen, Surge Stables).
The SJ6 (120 cm) class was dominated by youngsters, with Nakshath V (Vibrato, Zippy Equestrian) finishing first, followed by Sresht Raju Mantena (S. Quintani, Surge Stables) and Hansikaa (Couleur, Équitan).
In SJ5 (110-115 cm), Aradhana Anand (Democratic-W, Covai Stables) secured the top spot, while Sriram (Icon, CS) and Nikolay (Cadillac, EIRS) completed the podium.
The SJ4 (105-110 cm) saw both junior and open categories in action. Aradhana Anand again impressed in the junior section, while Sriram Shanmugam (Galaxie, Covai Stables) led the open division.
In SJ3 (90-100 cm), Kapilesh G (Tara, CS) emerged victorious, edging out Basavaraju S (Caraida, EIRS). For SJ2 (80-90 cm), Eshaan Sundaram (Abra Kadabra, EIRS) clinched the sub-junior event, while Basavaraju S (Caraida, EIRS) topped the open class.
The SJ1 (60-70 cm) for children under 14 saw Tanush (Bonape, EIRS) come out on top, while multiple riders cleared the open division, including Bharath Kumar, Swapnil Sane, Anagha G, and Nakul Sanjeev.
The dressage categories brought elegance and precision to the EPL arena.
D1 Preliminary Dressage: Kevin Gabriel (Sechs Richtige, CEC) topped the sub-junior, while Akanksha Bharadwaj (Lady Ann, CEC) led the open section.
D2 Sub-Junior & Open: Sanskar Rathore (Star Proof, CEC) clinched the open, while Bhargav Babu Velkur (Vadim De Savigny, EIRS) won sub-junior.
D3 Junior Dressage: Manya S Narayan (Abra Kadabra, EIRS) was the standout in sub-junior, and Miraya (Furst Florianus, CEC) secured the open title.
D4 Senior Dressage: Isabelle H (Knock Out, CEC) took the crown, with Samanna Everaa and Neil Kendall following.
D5 Prix St. George (Open): Samanna Everaa (Donna Wetter 3, CEC) claimed a commanding win.
With victories spread across multiple clubs, the September edition of EPL once again highlighted the depth of talent in India's equestrian circuit. From seasoned campaigners like Neil Kendall and Samanna Everaa to rising stars such as Divya Bhardwaj, Aradhana Anand, and Eshaan Sundaram, the competition provided a glimpse of the country's bright equestrian future.