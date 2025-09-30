Hardik Pandya Injury: India All-Rounder Likely to Miss Upcoming Australia Tour After Asia Cup 2025 Setback - Report

More sports EPL September 2025 Results: Young Riders Shine in Show Jumping, Dressage By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 19:35 [IST]

Bengaluru, Sep 30: The Equestrian Premier League (EPL) September 2025 edition concluded with a thrilling display of skill, composure, and sporting spirit across multiple categories in show jumping and dressage.

Riders from clubs across India - including Equitan, Covai Stables (CS), Surge Stables, EIRS, and CEC - produced standout performances at different height categories, making the competition one of the most engaging editions in recent times.

Show Jumping Results

In the SJ7 (125-130 cm), Neil Kendall (Hach, Surge Stables) took top honors ahead of Sresht Raju Mantena (Dancing Queen, Surge Stables).

The SJ6 (120 cm) class was dominated by youngsters, with Nakshath V (Vibrato, Zippy Equestrian) finishing first, followed by Sresht Raju Mantena (S. Quintani, Surge Stables) and Hansikaa (Couleur, Équitan).

In SJ5 (110-115 cm), Aradhana Anand (Democratic-W, Covai Stables) secured the top spot, while Sriram (Icon, CS) and Nikolay (Cadillac, EIRS) completed the podium.

The SJ4 (105-110 cm) saw both junior and open categories in action. Aradhana Anand again impressed in the junior section, while Sriram Shanmugam (Galaxie, Covai Stables) led the open division.

In SJ3 (90-100 cm), Kapilesh G (Tara, CS) emerged victorious, edging out Basavaraju S (Caraida, EIRS). For SJ2 (80-90 cm), Eshaan Sundaram (Abra Kadabra, EIRS) clinched the sub-junior event, while Basavaraju S (Caraida, EIRS) topped the open class.

The SJ1 (60-70 cm) for children under 14 saw Tanush (Bonape, EIRS) come out on top, while multiple riders cleared the open division, including Bharath Kumar, Swapnil Sane, Anagha G, and Nakul Sanjeev.

Dressage Results

The dressage categories brought elegance and precision to the EPL arena.

D1 Preliminary Dressage: Kevin Gabriel (Sechs Richtige, CEC) topped the sub-junior, while Akanksha Bharadwaj (Lady Ann, CEC) led the open section.

D2 Sub-Junior & Open: Sanskar Rathore (Star Proof, CEC) clinched the open, while Bhargav Babu Velkur (Vadim De Savigny, EIRS) won sub-junior.

D3 Junior Dressage: Manya S Narayan (Abra Kadabra, EIRS) was the standout in sub-junior, and Miraya (Furst Florianus, CEC) secured the open title.

D4 Senior Dressage: Isabelle H (Knock Out, CEC) took the crown, with Samanna Everaa and Neil Kendall following.

D5 Prix St. George (Open): Samanna Everaa (Donna Wetter 3, CEC) claimed a commanding win.

Equestrian Premier League - Show Jumping & Dressage — September 2025 Results

Show Jumping — Winners by Class Class Category / Notes 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th SJ7 — 125–130 cm SJ7 Open Neil Kendall (Hach, Surge Stables) Sresht Raju Mantena (Dancing Queen, Surge Stables) — SJ6 — 120 cm SJ6 Open / Top finishers Nakshath V (Vibrato, Zippy Equestrian) Sresht Raju Mantena (S. Quintani, Surge Stables) Hansikaa (Couleur, Équitan) Shubh Chowdhari (FREEZING RAIN, FSS) Neil Kendall (hach du faubourg, Surge Stable) Nikolay (Cadillac, EIRS) SJ5 — 110–115 cm SJ5 Open Aradhana Anand (Democratic-W, Covai Stables) Sriram (Icon, CS) Nikolay (Cadillac, EIRS) Nikolay (St Tropez, EIRS) Nakshath V (Vibrato, ZIPPY EQUESTRIAN) Basavaraju S (Dakar, EIRS) SJ4 — 105–110 cm SJ4 Junior Aradhana Anand (Democratic-W, Covai Stables) Thivyesh Ram (Klaver, Covai Stables) Tanishka G (Mallorca HDH, Covai Stables) — SJ4 Open Sriram Shanmugam (Galaxie, Covai Stables) Nikolay (Dia, EIRS) Balaji Vijayshankar (Kylano, Surge Stables) Ajey S (Milan Re, Surge Stables) — SJ3 — 90–100 cm SJ3 Sub Junior & Open Kapilesh G (Tara, Covai Stables) Basavaraju S (Caraida, EIRS) Sriram Shanmugam (Big Dream, Covai Stables) Sriram Shanmugam (Raja, Covai Stables) Arya Channa Giri (Bhima, FSS) Nikolay (Cocobar, EIRS) SJ2 — 80–90 cm SJ2 Sub Junior Eshaan Sundaram (Abra Kadabra, EIRS) Nikshita (Elliot, EIRS) Eshaan Sundaram (Azlan, EIRS) Kapilesh G (Tara, CS) Hem Kilaru (Dream Boy, EIRS) Samrat Shreeharsha (Vollbeat, URB) SJ2 Open Basavaraju S (Caraida, EIRS) Vivek (Jack Daniels, Saru Royal Riders) Sriram Shanmugam (Amber, CS) Saravanan (Kara, EIRS) Senthilnathan K (Adhira, CS) — SJ1 — 60–70 cm (Children under 14) SJ1 Children (under 14) Tanush (Bonape, EIRS) Diego Marren (Theo, EIRS) Syed Mohammad Ahyan (Vennila, ED) Syed Mohammad Ahyan (Akom, ED) Nalan K (Vennila, ED) — SJ1 Open (cleared) Bharath Kumar (Rusty, Zippy Equestrian) Swapnil Sane (Saloni, EIRS) Anagha G (Rusty, Zippy Equestrian) Nakul Sanjeev (Big Dream, CS) Vishwa P (Hercules, Zippy Equestrian) Ananya Senthil (Boogie Woogie, CEC)

Dressage — Winners by Class Class Category 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th D1 — EPL Preliminary Dressage D1 Sub Junior Kevin Gabriel (Sechs Richtige, CEC) Aanya Vinayak (Grand Duke, CEC) Zoya S (Prematheus, EIRS) — D1 Open Akanksha Bharadwaj (Lady Ann, CEC) Swapnil Sane (Knotty Dancer, EIRS) Swapnil Sane (Fudge, EIRS) Swapnil Sane (Vallee, EIRS) — D2 — EPL Sub-Junior & Open Dressage D2 Open Sanskar Rathore (Star Proof, CEC) Swapnil Sane (Sonia, EIRS) Swapnil Sane (Knotty Dancer, EIRS) Swapnil Sane (Vallee, EIRS) — D2 Sub Junior Bhargav Babu Velkur (Vadim De Savigny, EIRS) Kevin Gabriel (Sechs Richtige, CEC) Hashini B (Carlson, ED) Eshaan Sundaram (Abra Kadabra, EIRS) Punav S (Grand Duke, CEC) Nikshita Pandey (Elliot, EIRS) D3 — EPL Junior Dressage D3 Sub Junior Manya S Narayan (Abra Kadabra, EIRS) Ranavir (Franz, Equitan) Shubh Chowdhari (Furstentanz, CEC) Bhargav (Vadim, EIRS) Eshaan Sundaram (Abra Kadabra, EIRS) Pranav Deepak (Duncan, CEC) D3 Open Miraya (Furst Florianus, CEC) — D4 — EPL Senior Dressage (Open) D4 Senior / Open Isabelle H (Knock Out, CEC) Samanna Everaa (Donna Wetter 3, CEC) Neil Kendall (Chase, Surge Stables) — D5 — Prix St. George (Open) D5 Prix St. George (Open) Samanna Everaa (Donna Wetter 3, CEC) —

A Platform for India's Equestrian Future

With victories spread across multiple clubs, the September edition of EPL once again highlighted the depth of talent in India's equestrian circuit. From seasoned campaigners like Neil Kendall and Samanna Everaa to rising stars such as Divya Bhardwaj, Aradhana Anand, and Eshaan Sundaram, the competition provided a glimpse of the country's bright equestrian future.