Equestrian Premier League: Limaye dominates July as Khambatta wins highest category

By
EIRS rider Ashish Limaye won the, 120 CMS, 110 CMS and 105 CMS Show Jumping
EIRS rider Ashish Limaye won the, 120 CMS, 110 CMS and 105 CMS Show Jumping

Bengaluru, July 29: Ahsish Limaye followed last month's display with another stellar show, while Yashaan Khambatta won the highest category of the Show Jumping event at the 10th edition of Equestrian Premier League in Bengaluru during the weekend.

Embassy International Riding School's Limaye atop of Claudette and Junior won the 120 CM, 110 CM and 105 CM show jumping categories. The EIRS rider also won the Novice Dressage event. Meanwhile, HRN Club rider, Khambatta astride Lorenzo pipped URB's Rishabh atop Caprice to clinch the highest category.

Elsewhere, URB's Khekrie riding Zala beat Basavaraju S of EIRS in the 115 CM category.

In the children and junior show jumping event, EIRS' Basavaraju S won the 100 CM category, while EIRS' Faleh Khan and MSE's Tanusha Kumar won the 80-90 CM and 60 CM cateogeries respectively.

Meanwhile, Samartha Satyajit of RERS finished top in Preliminary Dressage (Open) category. Anika Rane and Samartha Satyajit won the pre-novice dressage category.

Final results of July 2019:

SHOW JUMPING

CLASS SJ6, 130CM (OPEN): 1. Yashaan Khambatta (HRN); 2. Rishabh (URB)

CLASS SJ5, 120CM (OPEN): 1. Ashish Limaye (EIRS); 2. Basavaraju S (EIRS); 3. Rishabh (URB); 4. Barath Manoharan (URB), Vivek (URB), Rishabh (URB)

CLASS SJ8, 115CM (OPEN): 1. Kekhrie (URB); 2. Basavaraju S (EIRS); 3. Ashish Limaye (EIRS)

CLASS SJ4, 110CM (OPEN): 1. Ashish Limaye (EIRS); Kekhrie (URB); 3. Yash (URB)

CLASS SJ7, 105CM (OPEN): 1. Ashish Limaye (EIRS); 2. Anish Sai Daggubati (MSE); 3. Shashank (EIRS)

CLASS SJ3, 100CM (Junior & Open): 1. Basavaraju S (EIRS); 2. Tiyasha Vathul (CEC); 3. Ashish (EIRS)

CLASS SJ2, 80-90CM (Children & Open): 1. Faleh Khan (EIRS); 2. Basavaraju S (EIRS); 3. Samartha (EIRS)

CLASS SJ1, 60CM (Children): 1. Tanusha Kumar (MSE); 2. Rethifar Imen Zahir (MSE); 3. Tanusha Kumar (MSE)

DRESSAGE

CLASS D1, Preliminary Dressage (Open): 1. Samartha Satyajit (RERS); 2. Kavya Gopal (RERS); 3. Amrita Prasad (CEC)

CLASS D2, Pre-Novice Dressage (Children): 1. Anika Rane (EIRS); 2. Geethika Tikkisetty (EIRS)

CLASS D3, Pre-Novice Dressage (Junior & Open): 1. Samartha Satyajit (RERS); 2. Sashank (EIRS); 3. Tiyasha Vathul (CEC)

CLASS D4, Novice Dressage (Open): 1. Ashish Limaye (EIRS); 2. V. Vikas Kumar (RERS); 3. V. Vikas Kumar (RERS)

Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 17:55 [IST]
