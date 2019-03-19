ESPN+ becomes exclusive provider of UFC PPV events in US

The agreement will make ESPN+ the single point of purchase for consumers of the biggest UFC events throughout the year and the definitive destination for fans to get the most comprehensive coverage of UFC.

Starting with UFC 236: HOLLOWAY vs. POIRIER 2 on April 13, ESPN+ becomes the exclusive distributor in the United States of all UFC PPV events, showcasing 12 blockbuster live events per year from the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, for each of the next seven years.

The agreement adds a new business model to ESPN+ and builds upon the historic multi-platform rights agreement announced in 2018, which is now extended through 2025.

UFC PPV events sold through ESPN+ will include all bouts on the Main Event fight cards and will be streamed in high definition in both English and Spanish.

Preliminary bouts for all UFC PPV events will continue to air nationally on ESPN (English) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) under the agreement announced in 2018.

Early preliminary bouts will be available to all ESPN+ subscribers, as well as on UFC FIGHT PASS and to those who have purchased the PPV. UFC will continue to sell its PPV events to commercial establishments.

‼️BREAKING:



UFC Pay-Per-Views are now available for purchase exclusively through ESPN+ (US Only).



More information here: https://t.co/mFoIKzAoTn pic.twitter.com/HboOBaecZM — UFC (@ufc) March 18, 2019

"With the addition of UFC PPV events, we are making ESPN+ an absolute must-have for any fan of the UFC and mixed martial arts," said Kevin Mayer, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer & International, The Walt Disney Company.

"In less than a year, ESPN+ has established itself as the leader in direct-to-consumer sports and this new programming agreement adds a significant business to our platform while reinforcing the value and strength of our product and our content lineup."

"Today's announcement further establishes the strength of the partnership between UFC and ESPN," said UFC President Dana White.

"Now our fans will be able to watch all UFC events exclusively on ESPN platforms, including ESPN+, which is an innovative way to deliver fights to our young fan base. I couldn't be more excited to work with ESPN for the next seven years. Together we're going to do amazing things to help grow this sport."

Jimmy Pitaro, President, ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks added: "The extremely successful launch of the UFC on ESPN+ emphatically demonstrated the collective power and scale of ESPN and DTCI, and we couldn't be more excited to continue to drive passionate fans to these new pay per view experiences."

In addition to giving MMA fans a one-stop home for all UFC PPV events, ESPN+ pricing and packaging will deliver new value to fans as well:

• New ESPN+ subscribers will get one-year of ESPN+ and a UFC PPV event for $79.99;

• Existing ESPN+ subscribers will be able to purchase UFC PPV events for $59.99 per event.

ESPN+ may explore other potential packaging in the months ahead.

Source: Press Release