Catlin wins Irish Open for second European Tour title this month

By Russell Greaves
John Catlin
Having won at the Andalucia Masters earlier this month, John Catlin triumphed again at the Irish Open.

Ballymena (Northern Ireland), September 28: John Catlin shot a superb 64 to storm to the Irish Open title on Sunday and claim his second European Tour victory this month.

The American, who also won the Andalucia Masters, came from four shots behind in a stunning final round that included three birdies in his last four holes.

Catlin's nerveless display saw him get to 10 under, putting him two strokes clear of Aaron Rai after the Englishman dropped a shot at the last.

Jazz Janewattananond and Maverick Antcliff each finished three off the pace.

"There are so many years of hard work that have gone into this moment," said Catlin. "It was my goal to win again at the start of this week so to accomplish that is to do something truly, truly special.

"You never know if you're going to win or not and to get that monkey off my back at Valderrama really freed me up today to know that I can look myself in the mirror and tell myself honestly that I've been here before and I can do it again.

"I've always wanted to play in the majors, that's the only level of golf that I haven't played at and hopefully one day I can win one of those as well."

The tournament's two biggest names failed to make the weekend, with 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry missing the cut, along with three-time major winner Padraig Harrington.

Story first published: Monday, September 28, 2020, 1:20 [IST]
