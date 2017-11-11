WATCH: Harrington, Kaymer and Co. give worst golf lessons ever

London, Nov 11: Having accumulated major triumphs, Ryder Cup glory and success on the PGA and European Tours between them, you would expect this foursome to know a thing or two about playing the game of the golf.

But when Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood provided lessons to some eager fans ahead of this week's Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, their collective wisdom appeared to have evaporated in the South African heat.

As part of a hilarious prank, the mischievous quartet handed down some of the worst tips imaginable to their unsuspecting pupils, who duly followed their idols' dubious guidance.

Harrington hid the ball under a pile of grass, much to the bemusement of his protege, while Poulter's advice to toss a club one-handed down the fairway was evidently bonkers.

Not to be outdone, Kaymer offered up some absurd eye exercises, while Westwood's breathing technique was only marginally more plausible.

The whole video is a treat. Enjoy!

Introducing #BadCoaching We challenged four of the world's best golfers to give prank lessons to unsuspecting fans. Here's what happened... pic.twitter.com/F7VpSslM0r

— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 10, 2017





