English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ex-NBA commissioner Stern suffers brain haemorrhage

By Matt Dorman
David Stern
David Stern, NBA commissioner from 1984 to 2014, was taken to hospital for emergency surgery, the league confirmed.

New York, December 13: Former NBA commissioner David Stern underwent emergency surgery after suffering a brain haemorrhage on Thursday.

According to reports, the 77-year-old was taken to hospital after collapsing at a New York restaurant.

An NBA statement read: "NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern suffered a sudden brain haemorrhage earlier today for which he underwent emergency surgery.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family."

Stern spent 30 years in charge of the league before relinquishing the commissioner role to Adam Silver in 2014.

NBA Hall of Famer and former Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson was among the well-wishers who shared messages of support on social media.

"Join Cookie and I in praying for my good friend who helped save my life, former NBA Commissioner David Stern," he wrote on Twitter.

"He suffered a brain haemorrhage and had to have emergency surgery."

Lakers shooting guard Danny Green posted: "Biggest prayers out to David Stern and the Stern Family....sad sad news, but we know he's a fighter and will make it through!"

More BASKETBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 11:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue