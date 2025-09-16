From Sahara To Dream11 to Apollo Tyres: List Of Indian Cricket Team Jersey Sponsors Over The Years

Shame on Mohammad Yousuf: Obnoxious Abuse of Suryakumar Yadav proves he is a Disgrace, even for Pakistan!

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch BAN vs AFG Match 9 in India, UK and USA Online?

More sports F1 Sprint Race Returns To Silverstone For The 2026 Season With New Venues The Formula One calendar for 2026 includes a return of the sprint race to Silverstone. New venues in Canada, Netherlands, and Singapore will also host this exciting format. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 20:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Formula One and the FIA have revealed the six venues for the sprint races in the 2026 season. The sprint format remains unchanged, with qualifying on Friday after practice, followed by the sprint before Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday. Silverstone will see its first sprint since 2021, while Shanghai and Miami will host their third consecutive sprints.

In 2026, Montreal, Zandvoort, and Singapore will debut as sprint race hosts. This expansion introduces new dynamics to these circuits. The inclusion of these locations is expected to enhance the excitement for fans and participants alike. The addition of these venues aims to diversify the racing experience across different continents.

The return to Silverstone marks a significant moment since it was the site of the inaugural sprint event. Meanwhile, Shanghai and Miami continue their streak of hosting sprints for three years running. These consistent selections highlight their importance in the Formula One calendar.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, stated: "The F1 sprint has continued to grow in positive impact and popularity since it was introduced in 2021." He emphasised that having four competitive sessions instead of two during a typical Grand Prix weekend offers more action daily for fans, broadcasters, and promoters.

Domenicali also mentioned that increased attendance and viewership are driven by these events. With new regulations coming in 2026, introducing three fresh sprint venues will add more drama on track. This change is anticipated to bring a fresh perspective to the racing series.

The strategic selection of these circuits reflects Formula One's commitment to expanding its global reach. By incorporating diverse tracks into the sprint schedule, organisers aim to maintain fan engagement throughout the season. This approach ensures a varied and thrilling experience for audiences worldwide.

The introduction of new venues alongside established ones like Silverstone underscores Formula One's evolving nature. As regulations change in 2026, these additions promise to keep fans on edge with unpredictable outcomes. The blend of tradition and innovation continues to define this prestigious motorsport series.