F1H2O Amaravati calls on the sports loving Bengaluru

Amaravati All Set For F1H20 World Championship

The World Championship returns to Indian shores after a gap of 14 long years. More than 350 international drivers from the F1H2O circuit will compete in the debut season of Amaravati in UIM motorboat racing.

This year the championship began in Portugal on May 18 and will end in Sharjah on December 15. The race in Amaravati will see the world's top teams in action including teams from Portugal, Italy, the UAE, France and our very own, Team Amaravati.

Amaravati has extended a warm welcome to the racing aficionados and sports-lovers of Bengaluru to witness the one of a kind international event.

While addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Srinivas Rao, CMO, Department of Tourism (Govt. of Andhra Pradesh) said, "We are happy to welcome Bengaluru to come and witness the spectacular event that is followed by millions across the globe. We are confident this will change the way grand sporting events are held in the country. Amaravati is all set to put our country on the global sporting map with the F1H2O grand prix. The Government of Andhra Pradesh and AP Tourism has put together elaborate initiatives in terms of hospitality and logistics for all visitors and participants. Our efforts are an endeavour to create solid resonance for Amaravati with F1H2O."

Amaravati will be decked up and there will be a carnival-like atmosphere with a host of attractions for everyone present. The resident organising committee of the F1H2O Grand Prix is geared to promote water sport culture in the region which will also benefit the local fishermen communities in the area.

Marco Pietrini, Director of Logistics, F1H2O is working closely to set up the teams and is extremely happy with the progress of the state in hosting the gala event, "I'm happy with way this event is shaping up. The state of Andhra Pradesh and the Tourism department has left no stone unturned to put up a gala show for all spectators and visitors and I am confident this initiative will take the sport to greater heights in the years to come. I won't be surprised if India has its own team competing on the global arena in the coming years."

The capital city is gearing up to welcome visitors from across the globe to witness the event. The 23 km stretch along the River Krishna will turn into a carnival site celebrating best of the sport along with a host of other exciting activities.

On November 16, powerboats will have a free practise session. On November 17 , teams will be battling for pole position while on November 18 the India Grand Prix will start.

Sandeep Mandava, CEO, India Xtreme of Malaxmi Group spoke on the occasion and shared further plans "We have made extensive planning over the last few months and have worked relentlessly to make this event a grand success. It would be our pleasure to have the sports enthusiasts from Bengaluru come in big numbers and witness the return of F1H2O to Indian shores. I am also thankful to Marco Pietrini for his guidance and the respected officials of AP Tourism department for their unwavering support."

