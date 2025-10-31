Toto Wolff Explains Factors Behind George Russell's Contract Delays At Mercedes

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Derby on TV and Online?

George Russell's contract discussions with Mercedes were influenced by his shift from a junior to a lead driver role. This transition was a significant factor in the delay, according to team principal Toto Wolff. During the summer break, Russell's future seemed uncertain due to Mercedes' talks with Max Verstappen, which created tension within the team.

Wolff later expressed regret over how negotiations with Verstappen affected the team dynamics. However, he was pleased that Russell remained with the Milton Keynes-based squad. Currently, Russell is fourth in the Drivers' Championship, trailing leader Lando Norris by 99 points. He has secured two victories and six additional podium finishes in 2025.

When Russell joined Mercedes, he was initially seen as a junior driver alongside Lewis Hamilton, who has since moved to Ferrari. Now partnered with Kimi Antonelli, Russell's new status as lead driver required a reevaluation of his contract terms. Wolff explained that adjustments were necessary to reflect Russell's progression and capabilities.

"If you sign a contract or a renewal of a contract with a driver that has progressed from being on a more junior side to the lead driver, who has shown what he is able to do, you just need to readjust, you just need to recalibrate certain terms," said Wolff.

The team took their time with negotiations to ensure satisfaction for all parties involved. With these matters settled, Russell aims to finish his 2025 season strongly. His next race is in Brazil, followed by Las Vegas—a race he won in 2024—then Qatar and Abu Dhabi will conclude the season.

Wolff emphasized that handling negotiations carefully was crucial for maintaining harmony within the team. "This is what we did, and that's done now. We wanted to take our time, handle the negotiations properly and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy," he stated.