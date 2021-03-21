Fencing: Bhavani Devi snaps up ninth title at senior nationals after qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

Bhavani easily defeated her opponent from Jammu and Kashmir, Jaspreet Kaur, 15-2 in her opening pool match in the Women's Sabre Individual competition. She had to ward off a tough fight from Telangana's Baby Reddy, eventually winning 15-14 to get through to the quarterfinals, where she trounced Jagmeet Kaur (Punjab) 15-7.

In the semifinals, Bhavani Devi dominated K Anitha for a 15-4 verdict. Late in the night, she overcame Joshna Joseph (Kerala) 15-7 in the finals to grab the title and underline her class and form.

Fencing: Not going to restrict myself in thinking what I can or cannot achieve in Tokyo, says Bhavani Devi

Meanwhile, Kumaresan Padma Gisho Nidhi (Services) scored an upset victory over defending champion Karan Singh (Rajasthan) to win the Men's Sabre Individual final.

Karan Singh had been in the top form, even emerging as the best Indian male performer in the recent Men' Sabre World Cup in Budapest. In fact, the 20-year-old had scored a stunning 5-4 win over World No. 19 Konstantin Lokhanov (Russia) on his way to the knockout stage too. He couldn't emulate that form, though, and will be disappointed to settle for a silver in the Nationals.

Avanti Radhika Prakash (Kerala) retained the Women's Foil Individual crown with a victory over Laishram Khusboorani (Manipur), a bronze medallist last time. Thoibi Wanglembam Devi, runner-up in New Delhi last year, and her Manipur team-mate Phamdom Anita Chanu took the bronze medals.

Goa's Chingakham Jetlee Singh, a bronze medal winner in the 2017 Asian Junior and Cadet Championships and a sixth-place finisher in the National Championships last year, showed why he is rated as among the most talented Epee exponents with a victory over Rajendran Shanthimol Sherjin (Chhattisgarh) in the final.

Similarly, Arjun (Services) moved up from being a bronze medallist last time to the winner of the Foil gold with a victory over K. Bebish while last year's finalists, Thokchom Bicky (Services) and Harsh Raj (Bihar) had to settle for bronze medals this time after tasting defeats in the respective semifinals.

The results (finals only):

Women's Foil Individual:

1. Avanti Radhika Prakash (Kerala);

2. Laishram Khusboorani (Manipur);

3. Phamdom Anita Chanu (Manipur) and Thoibi Wanglembam Devi (Manipur).

Men's Sabre Individual:

1. Kumaresan Padma Gisho Nidhi (Services);

2. Karan Singh (Rajasthan);

3. Prince (Haryana) and Abhay Shinde (Maharashtra).

Men's Foil Individual:

1. Arjun (Services);

2. Bibish Kathiresan (Tamil Nadu);

3. Harsh Raj (Bihar) and Thokchom Bicky (Services).

Men's Epee Individual:

1. Chingakham Jetlee Singh (Goa);

2. Rajendran Shanthimol Sherjin (Chhattisgarh);

3. Pankaj Kumar Sharma (Services) and SN Siva Magesh (Chhattisgarh).