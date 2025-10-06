More sports Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Acknowledges Team's Struggles Against Mercedes And Red Bull After a challenging Singapore Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc expressed concerns about Ferrari's performance compared to Mercedes and Red Bull. With no new upgrades, the team faces difficulties as they strive to improve their standings. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Charles Leclerc admitted that both he and his Ferrari teammate, Lewis Hamilton, are facing significant challenges with their car following a disappointing performance at the Singapore Grand Prix. Leclerc finished sixth, trailing winner George Russell by 46 seconds. He currently stands fifth in the drivers' standings, 163 points behind leader Oscar Piastri, and has yet to secure a Grand Prix victory in 2025.

Leclerc has achieved five podium finishes this season but hasn't placed in the top three in his last five races. Twice he finished fourth, once in Hungary and again in Italy. With six races remaining, Ferrari lags behind both Mercedes and Red Bull. Leclerc observed that these teams have advanced since the summer break.

"It's tough, it's very tough. We are not strong at the moment, and we are struggling massively with the car. It's not easy," said Leclerc. He expressed doubt about any improvements for the rest of the season, noting a lack of evidence suggesting progress. "I wish I could say that I'm positive for the rest of the season," he added.

Leclerc acknowledged that while Ferrari made some progress earlier in the season, other teams did as well, maintaining the gap between them. Red Bull notably improved twice this season, including a significant leap forward at Monza. Now Mercedes seems to have also advanced, leaving Ferrari as the only team without a solution.

Hamilton finished even further back than Leclerc due to brake issues during the final laps, which significantly reduced his pace and dropped him to seventh place. A post-race penalty for cutting the track added to Hamilton's frustration as he ended up eighth.

Leclerc expressed sympathy for everyone involved with Ferrari: "I feel pain for all the team, from catering to marketing, to the guys in the garage and engineers who show up every weekend." He noted their dedication despite having a car that can't compete with those ahead.

The team is on edge trying to close this gap but struggles due to lacking upgrades compared to competitors. As they continue facing these challenges, both drivers remain committed to giving their best efforts despite current limitations.