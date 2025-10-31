Danny Rohl Asserts Martin O'Neill's 'No Threat' Comment Does Not Motivate Rangers For Old Firm Match

More sports FIDE World Cup 2025 Trophy Renamed as Viswanathan Anand Cup: Schedule, Top Players, Live Streaming, Schedule By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

A night of dazzling lights, music, and Indian cultural vibrance set the tone for the grand opening of the FIDE World Cup 2025 at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa. The event marked a powerful coming together of heritage, innovation, and sport as India reaffirmed its place as the global epicenter of chess.

The opening ceremony featured a spectacular light and music show themed around "The Spirit and Story of Chess." Performances by Hormuzd Khambata Dance Group, Hema Sardesai's 'Spirit of Goa' act, the Quadrant Duo, and the iconic closing number by Usha Uthup created an electrifying atmosphere inside the packed stadium.

The Viswanathan Anand Cup Unveiled

The highlight of the evening was the renaming of the FIDE World Cup trophy as the Viswanathan Anand Cup - a tribute to India's first world chess champion. Forged in brass and gold-plated, the trophy reflects the values of passion, precision, and perseverance that define Anand's legacy. It will serve as a rolling trophy for future champions of the FIDE World Cup.

AICF President Nitin Narang read out a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially declaring the World Cup open. The Prime Minister hailed India as the "home of chess," emphasizing the nation's growing stature as host to major global sporting events and wishing success to all participants.

Dignitaries and Grandmasters in Attendance

The ceremony was attended by Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, Goa Sports Minister Dr Ramesh Tawadkar, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, AICF President Nitin Narang, and several top grandmasters from around the world.

GM Divya Deshmukh, reigning Women's Chess World Cup champion, conducted the "draw of colours" ceremony, picking black for World Champion D Gukesh - meaning all odd-numbered players will begin with black pieces in Round 1.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Mandaviya praised India's chess explosion over the past two decades. "When we last hosted the World Cup, we had fewer than ten Grandmasters. Today, we have ninety and hold Olympiad titles in both open and women's categories. Divya Deshmukh's Women's World Cup victory is a reflection of this incredible journey."

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich lauded India for hosting the event, calling the country "the ancient home and modern powerhouse of chess." He congratulated AICF for their professional organization and continuous support to the sport's global growth.

Tournament Format and Key Players

The FIDE World Cup 2025 features 206 players from 82 countries competing for the trophy and three qualification spots for the 2026 Candidates Tournament. The top 50 players have received a bye into the second round.

Among those in early action are:

GM Yağız Kaan Erdoğmuş (Turkey), the top seed in Round 1, facing CM Nagi Abugenda (Libya).

India's World Junior Champion Pranav V, who takes on Ala Eddine Boulrens (Algeria).

Top seed and World Champion D Gukesh, second seed Arjun Erigaisi, and 2023 runner-up R Praggnanandhaa will begin their campaigns from November 4.

Record Indian Participation

AICF President Nitin Narang announced that this edition will feature a record 24 Indian players, including five wild card entries. "Hosting the World Cup on home soil gives our players the perfect platform to shine. Winning the Anand Cup in India would be the perfect icing on the cake," he said.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant welcomed the participants, reaffirming the state's dedication to sports tourism. Sports Minister Dr Ramesh Tawadkar noted that Goa's successful hosting of the 2023 National Games and international events like WTT showcases its readiness to be a hub for global tournaments.

Schedule, Tickets, and Live Coverage

The FIDE World Cup 2025 runs from November 1 to November 26. Tickets for the opening rounds are available on BookMyShow, while live streaming with commentary is accessible via FIDE's official YouTube channel, as well as AICF, ChessBase India, and Chess.com platforms.