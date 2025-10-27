BAN vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies in India, Pakistan and Other Countries?

More sports FIDE World Cup 2025: World Champion Gukesh ready for Goa Battle By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 15:27 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

World Chess Champion D Gukesh is looking forward to returning to Goa - a destination that holds special memories for his since his early playing days - as he prepares to lead the Indian contingent at the prestigious FIDE World Cup 2025.

"I am really excited about the World Cup. Playing anywhere in India is great and I have some great memories of Goa. I have played some junior events there. So, looking forward to being there," said Gukesh, who will also be the top seed in the competition.

The last time Gukesh played in Goa was back in 2019 and had finished 10th in the Category 'A' Goa International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament despite being seeded way below at the start of the tournament.

Returning to Goa now as the reigning world champion, Gukesh is keen to make it yet another memorable trip to the costal state, which is describes as one of the best tourist destination in the country.

The FIDE World Cup, one of the most prominent tournaments in the global chess calendar, is being held in India after a gap of 23 years and will be played in a North Goa resort from October 31 to November 27, 2025. A total of 206 players from 82 countries will be vying for honours in this $20,00,000 prize money event that will be played in a knock-out format with the top three finishers qualifying for the Candidates event in 2026.

Gukesh has received a bye in the opening round. He is likely to face Kazybez Nogerbek of Kazakhstan in the second round.

Another top player who is looking forward to pocketing the winner's purse of $120,000 is Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri, who has already qualified for the Candidates through the 2025 FIDE Grand Swiss tournament.

Having already sealed his spot in the Candidates 2026, which will decide the challenger for Gukesh in the next World Championships cycle, Giri will have a little less pressure going into the FIDE World Cup.

"The World Cup it's a great event and I am going to play it regardless. It's fun to play it," said Giri, who will the highest ranked foreign player in the competition.

Speaking about the pressure that most top players will feel as they aim to qualify for the Candidates 2026 through the FIDE World Cup 2025 route, Giri said, "It's a very tricky qualification path, whichever is the format. I have played a lot of them (World Cup). Once I got very close to qualify through world cup. I lost the semi-final to Peter Svidler (in 2015)."

The FIDE World Cup has been following the knock-out format since 2005 and only Viswanathan Anand of India and Armenia's Levon Aronian have so far managed to win the title twice in the history of the tournament.